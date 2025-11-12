Health

Do tailored Vitamin D doses significantly reduce heart attack risk?

Study revealed that tailored vitamin D doses minimised the risk of cardiac attack by 52%

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Do tailored Vitamin D doses significantly reduce heart attack risk?
Do tailored Vitamin D doses significantly reduce heart attack risk?

A recent study revealed that Vitamin D may assist individuals with cardiac diseases to avoid a heart attack, if the doses are customized by health officials.

According to a study published at the American Heart Association meeting in New Orleans, tailored Vitamin D therapy significantly minimised cardiac attack risk by more than half.

For the study, research involved 630 adults with cardiac diseases treated at Intermountain Medical Center between April 2017 and May 2023.

Maximum participants with an average age of 63 with existing cardiac issues started with Vitamin D levels below 40 ng/mL, considered too low for optimal health.

Researchers monitored blood levels throughout the study and adjusted doses as needed.

For the study, researchers divided participants into two groups: one received personalized vitamin D doses to reach target blood levels of 40–80 ng/mL, while the other received standard care.

Nearly 107 major heart events were reported during the study. Over 18% of the control group also experienced cardiac events, in contrast to the under 16% in the vitamin D group.

Tailored vitamin D doses minimised the risk of cardiac attack by 52%, though they did not affect mortality and morbidity rates due to cardiac related issues.

Nearly half of the participants needed over 5,000 IU per day, far above the FDA’s recommended 800 IU daily—to reach the target blood level.

Researchers stressed the need for further studies to confirm the benefits of tailored vitamin D therapy.

Findings presented at medical meetings are currently in the preliminary stage until published in peer-reviewed journals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sun Pharmaceutical recalls ADHD drug Vyvanse: Here's why

Sun Pharmaceutical recalls ADHD drug Vyvanse: Here's why
The affected lot of Vyvanse includes the dosages of 10mg, 20mg, 30mg, 40mg, 50mg, 60mg and 70mg pills

FDA revises guidances on menopause hormone therapy and its effectiveness

FDA revises guidances on menopause hormone therapy and its effectiveness
Most women use hormone therapy for three to five years, though longer use may be appropriate if symptoms persist

Canada’s measles outbreak causes Americas region to lose elimination status

Canada’s measles outbreak causes Americas region to lose elimination status
Canada has reported more than 5,000 measles cases in 2025

Drinking coffee each day could slash heart condition risk by 30%, study

Drinking coffee each day could slash heart condition risk by 30%, study
Coffee linked to a lower risk of common heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation

How seasonal affective disorder (SAD) affects your mood?

How seasonal affective disorder (SAD) affects your mood?
SAD symptoms may vary from person to person but often include reduced energy, persistent sadness, and more

FDA recalls baby formula in 10 US states tied to infant botulism

FDA recalls baby formula in 10 US states tied to infant botulism
Infant botulism is a serious illness that occurs when a baby ingests Clostridium botulinum spores, which produces toxins in large intestine

Concussion patients at increased risk of traffic accidents, study

Concussion patients at increased risk of traffic accidents, study
Concussions can lead to dizziness, insomnia, slower reaction times, brain fog, and other factors that impair driving

Here's why Americans worry most about aging

Here's why Americans worry most about aging
Adults under the age of 65, 67% feel worried about aging, citing concerns over health, finances, and being a burden

THESE common household items can harm babies and toddlers

THESE common household items can harm babies and toddlers
Here are common household dangers responsible for several preventable injuries

Does performing physical activity benefit women with advanced breast cancer?

Does performing physical activity benefit women with advanced breast cancer?
Results indicated enhanced balance reduced fall risks and restored independence for a few patients

Wegovy and Zepbound prices slashed to $149 under new deal

Wegovy and Zepbound prices slashed to $149 under new deal
Donald Trump announced deals aim to make weight loss treatments more accessible

Lower-risk breast cancer patients may avoid radiation therapy, study

Lower-risk breast cancer patients may avoid radiation therapy, study
Experts mentioned radiation remains essential for higher-risk patients but being used less often in lower-risk cases