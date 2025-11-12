Do tailored Vitamin D doses significantly reduce heart attack risk?

A recent study revealed that Vitamin D may assist individuals with cardiac diseases to avoid a heart attack, if the doses are customized by health officials.
According to a study published at the American Heart Association meeting in New Orleans, tailored Vitamin D therapy significantly minimised cardiac attack risk by more than half.
For the study, research involved 630 adults with cardiac diseases treated at Intermountain Medical Center between April 2017 and May 2023.
Maximum participants with an average age of 63 with existing cardiac issues started with Vitamin D levels below 40 ng/mL, considered too low for optimal health.
Researchers monitored blood levels throughout the study and adjusted doses as needed.
For the study, researchers divided participants into two groups: one received personalized vitamin D doses to reach target blood levels of 40–80 ng/mL, while the other received standard care.
Nearly 107 major heart events were reported during the study. Over 18% of the control group also experienced cardiac events, in contrast to the under 16% in the vitamin D group.
Tailored vitamin D doses minimised the risk of cardiac attack by 52%, though they did not affect mortality and morbidity rates due to cardiac related issues.
Nearly half of the participants needed over 5,000 IU per day, far above the FDA’s recommended 800 IU daily—to reach the target blood level.
Researchers stressed the need for further studies to confirm the benefits of tailored vitamin D therapy.
Findings presented at medical meetings are currently in the preliminary stage until published in peer-reviewed journals.