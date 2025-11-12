Health

Muscle strengthening beats running in preventing diabetes, study

Scientists created a 'weightlifting' model for mice, needing them to lift a weighted lid to access food, mimicking squats

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Muscle strengthening beats running in preventing diabetes, study
Muscle strengthening beats running in preventing diabetes, study

A recent study from Virginia Tech, strength training may protect better against diabetes than running.

According to a study published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science, researchers discovered that mice on a high-fat diet who performed resistance training had reduced body fat, enhanced glucose tolerance, and minimised insulin resistance in contrast to those that ran.

These factors play significant roles in preventing type 2 diabetes.

Scientists created a “weightlifting” model for mice, needing them to lift a weighted lid to access food, mimicking squats.

Another group used a running wheel, while a third group remained inactive. Following eight weeks, both exercise groups were enhanced, but the weight-training mice indicated greater drops in belly and under-the-skin fat, and improved insulin signaling.

Director of the Center for Exercise Medicine Research at Virginia Tech study author Zhen Yan stated, “The take-home message is that you should do both endurance and resistance exercise to get the most benefit.”

He added that for individuals unable to do endurance exercise, “weight training has equal, if not better, anti-diabetes benefits.”

A data from CDC suggested over 38 million Americans are suffering from diabetes.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Do tailored Vitamin D doses significantly reduce heart attack risk?

Do tailored Vitamin D doses significantly reduce heart attack risk?
Study revealed that tailored vitamin D doses minimised the risk of cardiac attack by 52%

Sun Pharmaceutical recalls ADHD drug Vyvanse: Here's why

Sun Pharmaceutical recalls ADHD drug Vyvanse: Here's why
The affected lot of Vyvanse includes the dosages of 10mg, 20mg, 30mg, 40mg, 50mg, 60mg and 70mg pills

FDA revises guidances on menopause hormone therapy and its effectiveness

FDA revises guidances on menopause hormone therapy and its effectiveness
Most women use hormone therapy for three to five years, though longer use may be appropriate if symptoms persist

Canada’s measles outbreak causes Americas region to lose elimination status

Canada’s measles outbreak causes Americas region to lose elimination status
Canada has reported more than 5,000 measles cases in 2025

Drinking coffee each day could slash heart condition risk by 30%, study

Drinking coffee each day could slash heart condition risk by 30%, study
Coffee linked to a lower risk of common heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation

How seasonal affective disorder (SAD) affects your mood?

How seasonal affective disorder (SAD) affects your mood?
SAD symptoms may vary from person to person but often include reduced energy, persistent sadness, and more

FDA recalls baby formula in 10 US states tied to infant botulism

FDA recalls baby formula in 10 US states tied to infant botulism
Infant botulism is a serious illness that occurs when a baby ingests Clostridium botulinum spores, which produces toxins in large intestine

Concussion patients at increased risk of traffic accidents, study

Concussion patients at increased risk of traffic accidents, study
Concussions can lead to dizziness, insomnia, slower reaction times, brain fog, and other factors that impair driving

Here's why Americans worry most about aging

Here's why Americans worry most about aging
Adults under the age of 65, 67% feel worried about aging, citing concerns over health, finances, and being a burden

THESE common household items can harm babies and toddlers

THESE common household items can harm babies and toddlers
Here are common household dangers responsible for several preventable injuries

Does performing physical activity benefit women with advanced breast cancer?

Does performing physical activity benefit women with advanced breast cancer?
Results indicated enhanced balance reduced fall risks and restored independence for a few patients

Wegovy and Zepbound prices slashed to $149 under new deal

Wegovy and Zepbound prices slashed to $149 under new deal
Donald Trump announced deals aim to make weight loss treatments more accessible