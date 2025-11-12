Muscle strengthening beats running in preventing diabetes, study

A recent study from Virginia Tech, strength training may protect better against diabetes than running.
According to a study published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science, researchers discovered that mice on a high-fat diet who performed resistance training had reduced body fat, enhanced glucose tolerance, and minimised insulin resistance in contrast to those that ran.
These factors play significant roles in preventing type 2 diabetes.
Scientists created a “weightlifting” model for mice, needing them to lift a weighted lid to access food, mimicking squats.
Another group used a running wheel, while a third group remained inactive. Following eight weeks, both exercise groups were enhanced, but the weight-training mice indicated greater drops in belly and under-the-skin fat, and improved insulin signaling.
Director of the Center for Exercise Medicine Research at Virginia Tech study author Zhen Yan stated, “The take-home message is that you should do both endurance and resistance exercise to get the most benefit.”
He added that for individuals unable to do endurance exercise, “weight training has equal, if not better, anti-diabetes benefits.”
A data from CDC suggested over 38 million Americans are suffering from diabetes.