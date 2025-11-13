All lupus cases may be associated with common virus, study

Health

In lupus patients, scientists discovered 25 times more EBV-infected B cells than in healthy individuals

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Recent research revealed the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), one of the world’s most common viruses, and a chronic autoimmune disease.

According to research published in Science Translational Medicine, EBV can disrupt the body’s immune system, triggering the body to attack its own healthy cells.

Results indicated that up to 95% of individuals contract EBV in their lifetime, usually via saliva. The virus remains dormant in the body but can reactivate.

In lupus patients, scientists discovered 25 times more EBV-infected B cells than in healthy individuals.

These infected cells appear to produce antinuclear antibodies that attack the body’s own tissue.

A co-author of the study from Stanford University Dr. William Robinson called the finding “the key, missing mechanistic link.”

William further believes the similar pathway may play a pivotal role in other autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease.

Most individuals suffering from EBV never develop lupus, researchers stated genetics and hormones may make some individuals more vulnerable.

The findings could help find new lupus treatments targeting EBV-infected B cells.

