JD Vance receives backlash for calling common pain drug ‘Useless’

Vice President JD Vance gained significant traction after calling Ibuprofen “useless” during a MAHA summit in Washington, D.C. on November 12.

While speaking alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vance confessed he’s “crazy” for his belief but said it aligns with “MAHA style,” referring to the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again initiative led by Kennedy.

“If I have back pain or a sprain, I don’t want to take Ibuprofen,” Vance stated.

“It’s not anti-medication, it’s anti-useless-medication,” he added.

MAHA’s website claimed that it aimed to acknowledge the main causes of chronic disorders and “Make America Healthy Again,” but he has faced massive backlash for echoing Kennedy’s anti-vaccine stance.

Kennedy has long promoted pseudoscientific claims, from tying vaccines to autism to claiming that Tylenol use during the gestation period causes autism in children.

His recent comments, including that circumcised children have increased autism rates because of Tylenol, have also received criticism from health experts.

Furthermore, Vance mentioned his wife, Usha Vance, calling her “one of the original MAHA people” for her focus on wellness and health, stating the movement had influenced him “in a profound way.”

