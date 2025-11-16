Sports

Kenny Easley, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 66

Kenny Easley was recently honoured as one of the Seahawks’ Top 50 players of all time

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Pro Football Hall of Famer Kenny Easley has died at the age of 66.

The Hall of Fame announced that Easley died on Friday night but didn't reveal the cause of his death.

Easley, also known as "The Enforcer" for his tough and impactful playing style inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017 after playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

Easley was a first-round pick in 1981 from UCLA and spent seven seasons with the Seahawks before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals where a medical exam revealed a serious kidney problem which led to his retirement.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Seahawks Legend Kenny Easley. Kenny embodied what it meant to be a Seahawk through his leadership, intensity, and fearlessness. His intimidating nature and athletic grace made him one of the best players of all-time," the Seahawks said in a statement Saturday, November 16.

His career achievements include five Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro honours, being named to the 1980s All-Decade team and winning the 1984 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Not only this, he was recently honoured as one of the Seahawks’ Top 50 players of all time.

