Ohtani makes history with 4th MVP award after Dodgers' World Series win

Shohei Ohtani continues to dominate the baseball field, as he wins his fourth Most Valuable Player award, sparking celebration across Japan.
On Thursday night, November 14, the two-way Japanese star won the award unanimously, and his home country marked the occasion with extra editions of newspapers.
"If I'm playing well as an individual that means I'm helping the team win, so in that sense, hopefully I can end up with a couple more MVPs," Ohtani said through an interpreter.
He noted, "But at the end of the day, it’s all about winning games."
Ohtani became the first to win in each league twice after getting the AL honour in 2021 and 2023. The 31-year-old signed with the crosstown Dodgers the following offseason and won NL MVP in 2024 during his first season in Chavez Ravine. He has also won the World Series in both his seasons with the Dodgers.
The Japanese star shone in October with arguably the greatest single game in MLB history.
He hit three home runs while striking out 10 over six dominant innings on October 17, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers to win the NL Championship Series in four straight games.