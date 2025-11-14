Sports

Ohtani makes history with 4th MVP award after Dodgers' World Series win

The 'pride of Japan' has once again sparked celebration across the country with his history-making win

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Ohtani makes history with 4th MVP award after Dodgers World Series win
Ohtani makes history with 4th MVP award after Dodgers' World Series win

Shohei Ohtani continues to dominate the baseball field, as he wins his fourth Most Valuable Player award, sparking celebration across Japan.

On Thursday night, November 14, the two-way Japanese star won the award unanimously, and his home country marked the occasion with extra editions of newspapers.

"If I'm playing well as an individual that means I'm helping the team win, so in that sense, hopefully I can end up with a couple more MVPs," Ohtani said through an interpreter. 

He noted, "But at the end of the day, it’s all about winning games."

Ohtani became the first to win in each league twice after getting the AL honour in 2021 and 2023. The 31-year-old signed with the crosstown Dodgers the following offseason and won NL MVP in 2024 during his first season in Chavez Ravine. He has also won the World Series in both his seasons with the Dodgers.

The Japanese star shone in October with arguably the greatest single game in MLB history. 

He hit three home runs while striking out 10 over six dominant innings on October 17, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers to win the NL Championship Series in four straight games.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton issues strongly worded message as F1 season takes worrying turn

Lewis Hamilton issues strongly worded message as F1 season takes worrying turn
The British driver observed a devastating Brazilian Grand Prix weekend and shared a bold remark

Ronaldo risks World Cup ban after shocking first-ever Portugal red card

Ronaldo risks World Cup ban after shocking first-ever Portugal red card
The Portugal football star received his first red card as part of the national team during World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi receives heroic welcome in Elche as 20,000 fans pack stadium

Lionel Messi receives heroic welcome in Elche as 20,000 fans pack stadium
Lionel Messi pays heartfelt tribute to Argentina fans during Elche visit

Alex de Minaur keeps ATP Finals hopes alive with stunning win over Fritz

Alex de Minaur keeps ATP Finals hopes alive with stunning win over Fritz
Alex De Minaur secured his first win in six matches at the ATP Finals which features the top eight players in the session

Rory McIlroy chases fourth straight Race to Dubai title after strong start

Rory McIlroy chases fourth straight Race to Dubai title after strong start
Rory McIlroy leads the season-long Race to Dubai rankings by 767 points

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Portugal U16 girls' team in heartwarming moment

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Portugal U16 girls' team in heartwarming moment
The Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing the end of his international football career

Valve’s Steam Frame to bring SteamOS to laptops and other devices

Valve’s Steam Frame to bring SteamOS to laptops and other devices
Valve is set to introduce a developer kit program to receive the hardware into creators’ hands

Alexander Zverev labels 2025 season a 'nightmare' due to injuries

Alexander Zverev labels 2025 season a 'nightmare' due to injuries
Alexander Zverev will face Felix Auger Aliassime in the next round of ATP Finals

Audi unveils ‘most striking’ F1 livery ahead of 2026 debut

Audi unveils ‘most striking’ F1 livery ahead of 2026 debut
Audi reveals F1 livery for 2026 debut, featuring bold titanium silver and carbon black colors

Ronaldo braces for hostile reception in Dublin during of World Cup qualifier

Ronaldo braces for hostile reception in Dublin during of World Cup qualifier
Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for Portugal vs Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifier clash

Sinner advances to ATP Finals semifinals, Auger-Aliassime upsets Shelton

Sinner advances to ATP Finals semifinals, Auger-Aliassime upsets Shelton
Auger-Aliassime keeps ATP Final semifinals hopes alive after beating Ben Shelton

2028 LA Olympics schedule revealed: Women set to kick off the games

2028 LA Olympics schedule revealed: Women set to kick off the games
The highly anticipated games are bringing some key changes and the debut of new games in 2028