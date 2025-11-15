Alcaraz aims to break Australian Open title drought ahead of 2026 season 

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has set his eye on the upcoming Australian Open to end the title drought.
According to Sports Star, Alcaraz has shifted his focus to the next year’s first Grand Slam tournament to win his debut title in Melbourne.
The six-time Grand Slam winner has the French Open, US Open and Wimbledon but has failed to lift the Australian Open trophy.
Ahead of ATP Finals semifinals, the 22-year-old told the Spanish midnight sports radio show El Partidazo de Cope that winning a major title in Melbourne has become his priority.
He said, “In 2026 I’d rather win Australia alone than win two repeated Grand Slams. I’m far from being the best player in tennis or overall, because there are still many players who can beat me, and I’ve lost to many players. I’m not the best, despite the ranking showing that I am.”
“I’d sign for 23 Grand Slams without thinking twice, right now. I want to be the one who wins the most. I want to surpass Djokovic, but 23? That’s no joke. That’s a goal for the end of my career: to see that I can sit at that table with Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Djokovic, and that people also think I deserve to sit at their table at the end of my career,” he added.
The Paris Olympics silver medallist reached into the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2024 and 2025.
Furthermore, Alcaraz is set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in ATP Finals semifinals on Sunday, November 16, after retaining top spot.