Sports

Lewis Hamilton issues strongly worded message as F1 season takes worrying turn

The British driver observed a devastating Brazilian Grand Prix weekend and shared a bold remark

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Lewis Hamilton issues strongly worded message as F1 season takes worrying turn
Lewis Hamilton issues strongly worded message as F1 season takes worrying turn 

Lewis Hamilton is not backing down, as he shared his belief that Ferrari can end the 2025 season strongly despite a third double non-score in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton retired in São Paulo after contact with Carlos Sainz and Franco Colapinto, while teammate Charles Leclerc was taken out in the Oscar Piastri vs Kimi Antonelli incident at Turn 1 to add the Dutch GP and a double DSQ in China to Ferrari's troubled season.

The Scuderia remains without a grand prix victory 21 races into the season and is 36 points behind Mercedes and just four behind Red Bull in third place.

Furthermore, the SF-25 has been battling ride height issues all season, with the team forced to raise the ride height to prevent plank wear, which caused Hamilton's disqualification in China.

Reflecting on the situation, Hamilton, who remains without a podium and has just three chances left to save his record of earning a podium finish in every season of his career, was firm that he and Ferrari will continue to deliver the maximum possible.

"We will come back fighting in the next races," the British driver said while talking to the media.

He added, "There are still points on the table, and so that will be our mindset. I don't ever expect anything, [so for Las Vegas], we are just going to turn up and give absolutely everything."

Turning his attention to Ferrari's 2026 chances, Hamilton continued that he was "keeping everything crossed" that the Scuderia could ace the new regulations.

Notably, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will be crucial for all the teams, will be held on November 23.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Ohtani makes history with 4th MVP award after Dodgers' World Series win

Ohtani makes history with 4th MVP award after Dodgers' World Series win
The 'pride of Japan' has once again sparked celebration across the country with his history-making win

Ronaldo risks World Cup ban after shocking first-ever Portugal red card

Ronaldo risks World Cup ban after shocking first-ever Portugal red card
The Portugal football star received his first red card as part of the national team during World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi receives heroic welcome in Elche as 20,000 fans pack stadium

Lionel Messi receives heroic welcome in Elche as 20,000 fans pack stadium
Lionel Messi pays heartfelt tribute to Argentina fans during Elche visit

Alex de Minaur keeps ATP Finals hopes alive with stunning win over Fritz

Alex de Minaur keeps ATP Finals hopes alive with stunning win over Fritz
Alex De Minaur secured his first win in six matches at the ATP Finals which features the top eight players in the session

Rory McIlroy chases fourth straight Race to Dubai title after strong start

Rory McIlroy chases fourth straight Race to Dubai title after strong start
Rory McIlroy leads the season-long Race to Dubai rankings by 767 points

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Portugal U16 girls' team in heartwarming moment

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Portugal U16 girls' team in heartwarming moment
The Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing the end of his international football career

Valve’s Steam Frame to bring SteamOS to laptops and other devices

Valve’s Steam Frame to bring SteamOS to laptops and other devices
Valve is set to introduce a developer kit program to receive the hardware into creators’ hands

Alexander Zverev labels 2025 season a 'nightmare' due to injuries

Alexander Zverev labels 2025 season a 'nightmare' due to injuries
Alexander Zverev will face Felix Auger Aliassime in the next round of ATP Finals

Audi unveils ‘most striking’ F1 livery ahead of 2026 debut

Audi unveils ‘most striking’ F1 livery ahead of 2026 debut
Audi reveals F1 livery for 2026 debut, featuring bold titanium silver and carbon black colors

Ronaldo braces for hostile reception in Dublin during of World Cup qualifier

Ronaldo braces for hostile reception in Dublin during of World Cup qualifier
Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for Portugal vs Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifier clash

Sinner advances to ATP Finals semifinals, Auger-Aliassime upsets Shelton

Sinner advances to ATP Finals semifinals, Auger-Aliassime upsets Shelton
Auger-Aliassime keeps ATP Final semifinals hopes alive after beating Ben Shelton

2028 LA Olympics schedule revealed: Women set to kick off the games

2028 LA Olympics schedule revealed: Women set to kick off the games
The highly anticipated games are bringing some key changes and the debut of new games in 2028