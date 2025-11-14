Lewis Hamilton issues strongly worded message as F1 season takes worrying turn 

Lewis Hamilton is not backing down, as he shared his belief that Ferrari can end the 2025 season strongly despite a third double non-score in the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Hamilton retired in São Paulo after contact with Carlos Sainz and Franco Colapinto, while teammate Charles Leclerc was taken out in the Oscar Piastri vs Kimi Antonelli incident at Turn 1 to add the Dutch GP and a double DSQ in China to Ferrari's troubled season.
The Scuderia remains without a grand prix victory 21 races into the season and is 36 points behind Mercedes and just four behind Red Bull in third place.
Furthermore, the SF-25 has been battling ride height issues all season, with the team forced to raise the ride height to prevent plank wear, which caused Hamilton's disqualification in China.
Reflecting on the situation, Hamilton, who remains without a podium and has just three chances left to save his record of earning a podium finish in every season of his career, was firm that he and Ferrari will continue to deliver the maximum possible.
"We will come back fighting in the next races," the British driver said while talking to the media.
He added, "There are still points on the table, and so that will be our mindset. I don't ever expect anything, [so for Las Vegas], we are just going to turn up and give absolutely everything."
Turning his attention to Ferrari's 2026 chances, Hamilton continued that he was "keeping everything crossed" that the Scuderia could ace the new regulations.
Notably, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will be crucial for all the teams, will be held on November 23.