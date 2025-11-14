Jannik Sinner continues dominant ATP Finals run with victory over Shelton

The Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner continued his dominant run at the ATP Finals after defeating Ben Shelton on Friday, November 14.
The 24-year-old Sinner defeated an American tennis player with a score of 6-3 7-6 (7-3) in Turin.
Sinner has already taken the top spot in his group Bjorn Borg Group while Shelton was already out of the tournament after losing his first two matches.
Despite this, Shelton started the match strongly in the first set and won five out of eight points.
But Sinner managed the situation calmly and made the most of his chances by winning two out of the three break points he had, breaking Shelton’s serve early in the set and again in the ninth game.
Sinner stayed calm throughout the match and focused in the tiebreak, taking clear lead at 4–1 and then 6–3, even showing a small smile before finally winning the match on his second match point.
After winning the match, the player expressed, When you come here and win all three round-robin matches you have to play a very high level, some great tennis, which I've done," as per Sky Sports.
He added, "I felt like serving, I've done very well in important moments, brought me to this point. The mental aspect was great until now so let's see what's coming tomorrow."
Sinner will now face Australia's Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals.
Additionally, Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz could face each other in the final if both of the players win their semi-finals matches.