Sports

Jannik Sinner continues dominant ATP Finals run with victory over Shelton

Jannik Sinner has already taken the top spot in his group Bjorn Borg Group

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Jannik Sinner continues dominant ATP Finals run with victory over Shelton
Jannik Sinner continues dominant ATP Finals run with victory over Shelton

The Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner continued his dominant run at the ATP Finals after defeating Ben Shelton on Friday, November 14.

The 24-year-old Sinner defeated an American tennis player with a score of 6-3 7-6 (7-3) in Turin.

Sinner has already taken the top spot in his group Bjorn Borg Group while Shelton was already out of the tournament after losing his first two matches.

Despite this, Shelton started the match strongly in the first set and won five out of eight points.

But Sinner managed the situation calmly and made the most of his chances by winning two out of the three break points he had, breaking Shelton’s serve early in the set and again in the ninth game.

Sinner stayed calm throughout the match and focused in the tiebreak, taking clear lead at 4–1 and then 6–3, even showing a small smile before finally winning the match on his second match point.

After winning the match, the player expressed, When you come here and win all three round-robin matches you have to play a very high level, some great tennis, which I've done," as per Sky Sports.

He added, "I felt like serving, I've done very well in important moments, brought me to this point. The mental aspect was great until now so let's see what's coming tomorrow."

Sinner will now face Australia's Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals.

Additionally, Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz could face each other in the final if both of the players win their semi-finals matches.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Joseph Parker faces possible suspension after failing drug test

Joseph Parker faces possible suspension after failing drug test
Joseph Parker was heavyweight champion between 2016 and 2018

Lewis Hamilton issues strongly worded message as F1 season takes worrying turn

Lewis Hamilton issues strongly worded message as F1 season takes worrying turn
The British driver observed a devastating Brazilian Grand Prix weekend and shared a bold remark

Ohtani makes history with 4th MVP award after Dodgers' World Series win

Ohtani makes history with 4th MVP award after Dodgers' World Series win
The 'pride of Japan' has once again sparked celebration across the country with his history-making win

Ronaldo risks World Cup ban after shocking first-ever Portugal red card

Ronaldo risks World Cup ban after shocking first-ever Portugal red card
The Portugal football star received his first red card as part of the national team during World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi receives heroic welcome in Elche as 20,000 fans pack stadium

Lionel Messi receives heroic welcome in Elche as 20,000 fans pack stadium
Lionel Messi pays heartfelt tribute to Argentina fans during Elche visit

Alex de Minaur keeps ATP Finals hopes alive with stunning win over Fritz

Alex de Minaur keeps ATP Finals hopes alive with stunning win over Fritz
Alex De Minaur secured his first win in six matches at the ATP Finals which features the top eight players in the session

Rory McIlroy chases fourth straight Race to Dubai title after strong start

Rory McIlroy chases fourth straight Race to Dubai title after strong start
Rory McIlroy leads the season-long Race to Dubai rankings by 767 points

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Portugal U16 girls' team in heartwarming moment

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Portugal U16 girls' team in heartwarming moment
The Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing the end of his international football career

Valve’s Steam Frame to bring SteamOS to laptops and other devices

Valve’s Steam Frame to bring SteamOS to laptops and other devices
Valve is set to introduce a developer kit program to receive the hardware into creators’ hands

Alexander Zverev labels 2025 season a 'nightmare' due to injuries

Alexander Zverev labels 2025 season a 'nightmare' due to injuries
Alexander Zverev will face Felix Auger Aliassime in the next round of ATP Finals

Audi unveils ‘most striking’ F1 livery ahead of 2026 debut

Audi unveils ‘most striking’ F1 livery ahead of 2026 debut
Audi reveals F1 livery for 2026 debut, featuring bold titanium silver and carbon black colors

Ronaldo braces for hostile reception in Dublin during of World Cup qualifier

Ronaldo braces for hostile reception in Dublin during of World Cup qualifier
Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for Portugal vs Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifier clash