Lionel Messi receives heroic welcome in Elche as 20,000 fans pack stadium

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Lionel Messi received a heroic welcome in Elche with 20,000 fans packed stands to watch him train with Argentina ahead of their friendly against Angola.

What was supposed to be a routine practice before Argentina's friendly match against Angola turned into a huge celebration and a memorable tribute to Argentina's football legends.

Fans began lining up hours before the gates opened, singing chants and holding handmade banners with Messi's face, as per Goal.

Giant screens showed Argentina's flag and the main stand at Martinez Valero Stadium displayed "Coronados de gloria vivamos" (Let us live crowned with glory), surrounded by images of Maradona, Messi and the current team.

Messi was also given a special Elche jersey with his name and number to mark the event.

After the immense love and support, Messi took to his social media account to express his gratitude, saying, "It had been a while since I'd been here, and honestly, the affection you always showed me everywhere I went still moves me. Thank you so much to everyone who came today, there were so many Argentinians too!!! It's always a pleasure to see you all again!!"

Besides this, Messi is likely to play in Argentina's friendly match agains Angola on Friday.

After that, he will return to his club, Inter Miami to play on November 23 in the MLS Conference semi-finals against Cincinnati.

