UK weather: Temperatures drop to -7C as freezing conditions sweep country

A cold weather warning has been issued for parts of the Midlands and northern England

  • By Fatima Nadeem
A sudden cold snap has hits the UK as the country experienced its coldest night since March.

Temperatures in Tulloch Bridge, Highlands have dropped to -7C.

This cold spell comes shortly after the country dealt with severe flooding caused by Storm Claudia which brought heavy rainfall in southern England and Wales.

The situation was so serious that authorities declared a major incident in Monmouth over the weekend.

At the start of the new week, the weather is expected to become even colder with a chance of snow and strong winds, as per Sky News.

In some southern areas, daytime temperatures could drop by about 10C early next week.

The Met Office explained that high pressure to the northwest will push cold air from the Arctic southward, causing much colder weather than has been experienced recently.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said in a statement, noting, "There will be widespread frosts across the UK, with temperatures dipping as low as -7C in places next week, and daytime temperatures staying in single figures across the country."

Holley also warned, "It is possible warnings may be issued for snow and ice at times."

Additionally, a cold weather warning has been issued for parts of the Midlands and northern England, lasting from 8am Monday to 8am Friday, covering the East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East, Yorkshire and The Humber.

