World

Australia demolition derby chaos: 9 Hurt after car crashes into crowd

Car crashes into crowd at Australia demolition derby, multiple injuries reported

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Australia demolition derby chaos: 9 Hurt after car crashes into crowd
Australia demolition derby chaos: 9 Hurt after car crashes into crowd 

Six people remain in hospital in stable conditions after a demolition derby car crashed through a barrier and into a grandstand of spectators at a local motor sports event in North West New South Wales.

According to ABC News, emergency services attended the Walcha showground on Saturday night, about 90 kilometres from Tamworth, after reports of a crash at the Walcha Motorcycle Rally.

Hunter NSW Ambulance inspector Luke Wiseman said 13 patients, ranging from 20 to 70 years of age, were transported to hospitals across the region, including two critical patients who were flown to John Hunter Hospital at Newcastle.

He said those who remained in hospital were in a stable condition with a range of injuries.

"Including traumatic injuries … and a number of orthopaedic injuries as a result of spectators being hit at force,” he added.

Wiseman confirmed the driver of the derby car was transported to a local hospital and treated for concussion and various injuries. He has since been released from hospital.

NSW Police said in a statement that specialists from the Crash Investigation Unit would examine the crash scene and video evidence as part of its investigation.

The demolition derby car has been seized for examination. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

UK asylum overhaul: Refugees to face strict rules, longer waiting times

UK asylum overhaul: Refugees to face strict rules, longer waiting times
Refugees face 20-year wait for permanent UK residency under new asylum reforms

FBI confirms arrest of suspect in vandalism of New Jersey US Attorney’s office

FBI confirms arrest of suspect in vandalism of New Jersey US Attorney’s office
Alina Habba previously served as President Trump's personal attorney before becoming New Jersey's top federal prosecutor

Pope Leo receives 'special' gift during Hollywood gathering at Vatican

Pope Leo receives 'special' gift during Hollywood gathering at Vatican
Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV hosted stars like Cate Blanchett and Spike Lee at the Vatican

Pokémon theme park to open in Japan with thrilling fun for all ages

Pokémon theme park to open in Japan with thrilling fun for all ages
Your favourite franchise is soon coming to life with the world's first permanent outdoor Pokémon theme park

World’s oldest RNA remarkably extracted from 39,000-year-old woolly mammoth

World’s oldest RNA remarkably extracted from 39,000-year-old woolly mammoth
RNA is a crucial molecule that helps produce proteins in the body which is much harder to preserve

Storm Claudia forces authorities to declare major emergency in Britain

Storm Claudia forces authorities to declare major emergency in Britain
People evacuated from homes as Storm Claudia flooding forces 'major incident' to be declared

Trump withdraws endorsement of Taylor Greene amid Epstein controversy

Trump withdraws endorsement of Taylor Greene amid Epstein controversy
Greene faces Trump's disapproval as he withdraws endorsement amid Epstein files dispute

Banksy thief gets 13-month sentence for 'girl with balloon' heist

Banksy thief gets 13-month sentence for 'girl with balloon' heist
London gallery reunited with stolen £270,000 Banksy print after swift police action

Richest people to ever live on Earth and secrets behind their fortunes

Richest people to ever live on Earth and secrets behind their fortunes
Here are 10 richest people to ever live on Earth and the estimated total wealth they owned

Trump labels Epstein 'Democrat problem', asks DOJ to probe Clinton ties

Trump labels Epstein 'Democrat problem', asks DOJ to probe Clinton ties
DOJ launches probe into Epstein's links to Clinton, JPMorgan, and other prominent figures

Trump to sue BBC for $1-5 B over edited Panorama speech, apology not enough

Trump to sue BBC for $1-5 B over edited Panorama speech, apology not enough
Donald Trump threatens to sue BBC between one and five billion over the January 06 edited speech

Stockholm bus crash near Royal Institute of Technology leaves multiple dead

Stockholm bus crash near Royal Institute of Technology leaves multiple dead
Several people were killed and others injured when a bus rammed into a bus stop queue in central Stockholm