Australia demolition derby chaos: 9 Hurt after car crashes into crowd 

Six people remain in hospital in stable conditions after a demolition derby car crashed through a barrier and into a grandstand of spectators at a local motor sports event in North West New South Wales.
According to ABC News, emergency services attended the Walcha showground on Saturday night, about 90 kilometres from Tamworth, after reports of a crash at the Walcha Motorcycle Rally.
Hunter NSW Ambulance inspector Luke Wiseman said 13 patients, ranging from 20 to 70 years of age, were transported to hospitals across the region, including two critical patients who were flown to John Hunter Hospital at Newcastle.
He said those who remained in hospital were in a stable condition with a range of injuries.
"Including traumatic injuries … and a number of orthopaedic injuries as a result of spectators being hit at force,” he added.
Wiseman confirmed the driver of the derby car was transported to a local hospital and treated for concussion and various injuries. He has since been released from hospital.
NSW Police said in a statement that specialists from the Crash Investigation Unit would examine the crash scene and video evidence as part of its investigation.
The demolition derby car has been seized for examination.