World

Zelenskyy announces progress in prisoner swap negotiations with Russia

Ukraine's security chief holds talks with Turkey and UAE to bring home 1,200 prisoners from Russia

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Zelenskyy announces progress in prisoner swap negotiations with Russia
Zelenskyy announces progress in prisoner swap negotiations with Russia

Ukraine is working to resume the exchange of prisoners with Russia, hoping for the release of 1,200 Ukrainians.

According to SCMP, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a day after his national security chief announced progress in negotiations on Sunday, November 16, announced progress regarding in prisoner swap.

“We are … counting on the resumption of POW exchanges,” Zelensky wrote on social media. “Many meetings, negotiations and calls are currently taking place to ensure this.”

Rustem Umerov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said on Saturday he held consultations mediated by Turkey and the United Arab Emirates on resuming exchanges.

He said the parties agreed to activate prisoner exchange agreements brokered in Istanbul to release 1,200 Ukrainians. Moscow did not immediately comment on the claim.

The Istanbul agreements refer to prisoner-exchange protocols established with Turkish mediation in 2022 that set rules for large, coordinated swaps. Since then, Russia and Ukraine have traded thousands of prisoners, though exchanges have been sporadic.

Umerov said technical consultations would be held soon to finalise procedural and organisational details, expressing hope that returning Ukrainians could “celebrate the New Year and Christmas holidays at home, at the family table and next to their relatives.”

In other developments, Russian drone strikes damaged energy infrastructure overnight into Sunday in Ukraine’s Odesa region, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. A solar power plant was among the damaged sites.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Gen Z takes to streets in Mexico to demand action against crime, corruption

Gen Z takes to streets in Mexico to demand action against crime, corruption
Mexico City erupts in violence as Gen Z protesters clash with police over crime and corruption

Australia demolition derby chaos: 9 Hurt after car crashes into crowd

Australia demolition derby chaos: 9 Hurt after car crashes into crowd
Car crashes into crowd at Australia demolition derby, multiple injuries reported

UK asylum overhaul: Refugees to face strict rules, longer waiting times

UK asylum overhaul: Refugees to face strict rules, longer waiting times
Refugees face 20-year wait for permanent UK residency under new asylum reforms

FBI confirms arrest of suspect in vandalism of New Jersey US Attorney’s office

FBI confirms arrest of suspect in vandalism of New Jersey US Attorney’s office
Alina Habba previously served as President Trump's personal attorney before becoming New Jersey's top federal prosecutor

Pope Leo receives 'special' gift during Hollywood gathering at Vatican

Pope Leo receives 'special' gift during Hollywood gathering at Vatican
Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV hosted stars like Cate Blanchett and Spike Lee at the Vatican

Pokémon theme park to open in Japan with thrilling fun for all ages

Pokémon theme park to open in Japan with thrilling fun for all ages
Your favourite franchise is soon coming to life with the world's first permanent outdoor Pokémon theme park

World’s oldest RNA remarkably extracted from 39,000-year-old woolly mammoth

World’s oldest RNA remarkably extracted from 39,000-year-old woolly mammoth
RNA is a crucial molecule that helps produce proteins in the body which is much harder to preserve

Storm Claudia forces authorities to declare major emergency in Britain

Storm Claudia forces authorities to declare major emergency in Britain
People evacuated from homes as Storm Claudia flooding forces 'major incident' to be declared

Trump withdraws endorsement of Taylor Greene amid Epstein controversy

Trump withdraws endorsement of Taylor Greene amid Epstein controversy
Greene faces Trump's disapproval as he withdraws endorsement amid Epstein files dispute

Banksy thief gets 13-month sentence for 'girl with balloon' heist

Banksy thief gets 13-month sentence for 'girl with balloon' heist
London gallery reunited with stolen £270,000 Banksy print after swift police action

Richest people to ever live on Earth and secrets behind their fortunes

Richest people to ever live on Earth and secrets behind their fortunes
Here are 10 richest people to ever live on Earth and the estimated total wealth they owned

Trump labels Epstein 'Democrat problem', asks DOJ to probe Clinton ties

Trump labels Epstein 'Democrat problem', asks DOJ to probe Clinton ties
DOJ launches probe into Epstein's links to Clinton, JPMorgan, and other prominent figures