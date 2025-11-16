Gen Z takes to streets in Mexico to demand action against crime, corruption

Thousands of people have rallied across Mexico, protesting against growing crime, corruption and impunity, in demonstrations that were organised by members of Generation Z.
According to Al Jazeera, the marches on Saturday were attended by people from several age groups, including older activists from opposition parties, as well as supporters of the slain Michoacan Mayor Carlos Manzo, who was who was shot dead at a public Day of the Dead event earlier this month.
In Mexico City, a small group of hooded protesters tore down fences around the National Palace where President Claudia Sheinbaum lives, prompting a clash with riot police who deployed tear gas, according to media reports.
Mexico City’s public safety secretary, Pablo Vazquez, said in a news conference that 100 police officers were injured, including 40 who required hospital treatment.
Another 20 civilians were also injured, Vazquez told local media outlet Milenio.
The public safety secretary also said 20 people were arrested and another 20 “referred for administrative offences.”
A Mexican news outlet, El Universal reported, “With their shields and stones, they [security forces] physically assaulted young people demonstrating in … Zocalo, who ended up injured and assisted by doctors who were also marching and ERUM [Emergency Rescue and Medical Emergencies Squadron] personnel.”
Police officers, after “chasing and beating protesters on the Zocalo plaza” for a few minutes, “forced people to leave the area and dispersed the last remaining protesters”, it added.
The protest was organised by a group calling itself “Generation Z Mexico”. It said in a “manifesto” circulating on social media that it is non-partisan and represents Mexican youth that are fed up with violence, corruption and abuse of power.