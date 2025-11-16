Ireland car crash in County Louth kills five young adults, injures three

A tragic car accident occurred in County Louth, Ireland on Saturday night, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuring three others.
The crash involved two cars, Volkswagen Golf and a Toyota Land Cruiser which occurred on the L3168 road in Gibstown, Dundalk shortly after 9pm.
Among the victim were three men and two women under the age of 25 and had been in the same vehicles.
Another man in his 20s and a man and a woman who were in the Toyota were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for the treatement and their injuries are reported as "non-life-threatening."
Superintendent Armstrong said in a statement from the scene, "The scene was very difficult, in adverse weather conditions and the professionalism shown by all first responders and the care and respect shown to the five deceased was exemplary," as per BBC.
He added, "This tragedy, with the loss of five young adults will have a deep impact on families. This is a shocking, devastating event for these families, their communities and the community here in Dundalk."
Armstrong further revealed that the authorities are investigating the tragic car crash while praising emergency services for their work at the scene.
Meanwhile, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris expressed his deep condolences to the victim's families adding that his thoughts were "with the families of those who have lost loved ones, their friends, and their communities."
On the other hand, the L3168 road was closed between the N52 and R171 while forensic experts examined the crash scene and traffic was diverted to alternate routes.