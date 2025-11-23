Yavhusishyn, Ukrainian wrestler makes history with Japan sumo victory

Ukrainian sumo wrestler Danylo Yavhusishyn has made history by winning his first Japanese tournament.
A 21-year-old Ukrainian refugee who moved to the Japan at 18 following Russia's invasion won the Kyushu tournament after a tie-breaker against Mongolian grand champion Hoshoryu.
Yavhusishyn, known as Aonishiki Arata is close to being promoted to sumo's second-highest rank, Ozeki which would be the fastest promotion ever, as per BBC Sports.
The name Aonishiki includes the character for "blue," representing the blue colour of the Ukrainian flag.
In his winning ceremony interview, Yavhusishyn said, “I am happy that I am able to achieve a goal of mine."
When asked if he felt satisfied with his results after three years in sumo, Yavhusishyn replied, "No, I think this is just the beginning."
Yavhusishyn was born in central Ukraine and took up sumo at the age of seven, becoming a national champion at 17.
Being under 18, when the war began, he avoided Ukraine's military draft and first fled to Germany before moving to Japan, without knowing the language.
He began sumo at age seven, also practicing judo and freestyle wrestling, and excelled in youth amateur sumo competitions.
Yavhusishyn is only the second Ukrainian in the top division in sumo.