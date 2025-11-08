World

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in Manhattan for 2025 holiday season

The famous Christmas tree for Rockefeller Center has arrived in Midtown Manhattan, New York on Saturday, November 8.

A huge Norway Spruce travelled 150 miles from a location near Albany to its new home, marking the start of a festive season.

The tree, measuring 75 feet tall and 11 feet wide was brought to Rockefeller Plaza on a flatbed truck.

Workers will now put scaffolding around it to decorate it with 50,000 lights and place a heavy star on top.

This year's tree was donated by the Russ family in East Greenbush, New York where it had grown on their family property for more than 60 years.

Judy Russ decided to submit the tree after visiting Rockefeller Center last year with her son as a way to honour her late husband, Dan who passed away in 2020 at the age of 32.

Dan's great-grandparents bought the family property more than 100 years ago and planted the tree many years afterwards.

A friend of the Russ family sent a photo of their tree to Erika Pauze, the head gardener at Rockefeller Center who has been choosing the Christmas tree each year for over 30 years.

"We always talked about it being the [Rockefeller Center] tree. It's so special that my family’s tree gets to be America's, if not the world’s, Christmas tree," Judy said to NBC.

The officially tree-lightening ceremony will take place on December 3.

