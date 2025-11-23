Sports

Tom Brady opens up about fatherhood in emotional resurfaced clip

A clip of Tom Brady fighting back the tears has resurfaced online

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
A heartfelt clip of Tom Brady has resurfaced, showing the NFL star struggling with emotions while reflecting on fatherhood.

No matter how busy his schedule is, Brady always prioritizes his children and he repeatedly emphasized how important they are to him.

In a 2022 ESPN interview, which was aired a few months before he and his wife Gisele Bündchen separated in October, Brady is seen almost crying as he talks about feeling like he isn't as good a father as his dad was.

He admits that he feels "tormented" by the challenges of being a parent.

Brady shared, "When I think about being a dad, I think about him because of what my dad meant to me. And I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me."

"I use them as my example as to how to keep a family together, and to care and to support and to love," former New England Patriots star added.

Brady said he feels he is unable to give his children the same level of love and attention that his father gave him because the pressures and difficulties of being a professional athlete take a toll on him.

"I want them to experience great success in whatever they do, but there's a torment about me that I don't wish upon them," the football icon added.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has 3 children, his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele and his son, Jack from an earlier relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

