Sports

Lionel Messi hails Inter Miami’s ‘great game’ against FC Cincinnati

Messi achieves new career milestone during Inter Miami dominating Eastern Conference win over Cincinnati

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Lionel Messi hails Inter Miami’s ‘great game’ against FC Cincinnati
Lionel Messi hails Inter Miami’s ‘great game’ against FC Cincinnati 

Lionel Messi praised Inter Miami’s another match-winning MLS Cup performance after leading the team to the Eastern Conference final.

Inter Miami on Sunday, November 23, claimed a dominating 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium in the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals.

During the one-sided match, the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner netted one goal and assisted three times, bringing his total postseason tally to 12 (six goals and six assists), breaking Carlos Ruiz's record set in 2002 with LA Galaxy, as per Sportskeeda.

The 38-year-old has contributed 11 goals and 11 assists in his last seven matches for the Miami-based football club.

Following the victory, the former Barcelona star took to social media to celebrate the win and appreciate his teammates for their performance.

Messi wrote on Instagram, “LETTSSS GOOOO!!! Great game from the whole team against an opponent that had always cost us a lot. One more step...”


His fans congratulated him on his remarkable performance ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup all set to took place in United Stated, Canada and Mexico and wished him luck for the finals.

Inter Miami will now face New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final on November 29 and will clash with Western Conference winners in the MLS Cup final.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Norris, Piastri break silence on ‘frustrating’ Las Vegas disqualification

Norris, Piastri break silence on ‘frustrating’ Las Vegas disqualification
McLaren duo, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Tom Brady opens up about fatherhood in emotional resurfaced clip

Tom Brady opens up about fatherhood in emotional resurfaced clip
A clip of Tom Brady fighting back the tears has resurfaced online

Yavhusishyn, Ukrainian wrestler makes history with Japan sumo victory

Yavhusishyn, Ukrainian wrestler makes history with Japan sumo victory
Danylo Yavhusishyn is only the second Ukrainian in the top division in sumo

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri disqualified in major Las Vegas GP controversy

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri disqualified in major Las Vegas GP controversy
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix following post-race FIA checks

Son Heung-min's penalty heartbreak ends LAFC's MLS Cup dreams

Son Heung-min's penalty heartbreak ends LAFC's MLS Cup dreams
Son Heung-min takes blame after penalty miss against the Vancouver Whitecaps sends LAFC home

Lewis Hamilton blasts Ferrari's ‘worst season ever’ after Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton blasts Ferrari's ‘worst season ever’ after Las Vegas GP
Hamilton makes brutal admission about his first year in Ferrari after Las Vegas Grand Prix

Spain stuns Germany, reaches Davis Cup Final without Alcaraz

Spain stuns Germany, reaches Davis Cup Final without Alcaraz
Spain upsets Germany in Davis Cup Semifinals to secure final spot for first time in six years

Chris Paul set to retire after historic NBA career

Chris Paul set to retire after historic NBA career
Chris Paul is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time

Scotland fans’ wild celebration creates tremors like 'mini earthquake'

Scotland fans’ wild celebration creates tremors like 'mini earthquake'
The British Geological Survey (BGS) detected ground vibrations similar to a very minor earthquake

Cristiano Ronaldo defended by sisters after fans backlash over Trump dinner

Cristiano Ronaldo defended by sisters after fans backlash over Trump dinner
Ronaldo's first public visit to the US since 2016 has sparked a wave of discussions and criticism online

Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua share praise ahead of face-off Miami

Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua share praise ahead of face-off Miami
Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul are all set to clash in Miami ring next month

Lando Norris grabs ‘stressful as hell’ pole in wet Las Vegas Qualifying

Lando Norris grabs ‘stressful as hell’ pole in wet Las Vegas Qualifying
Norris snatches pole in treacherous Las Vegas conditions as Oscar Piastri finishes fifth