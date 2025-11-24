Lionel Messi hails Inter Miami’s ‘great game’ against FC Cincinnati 

Lionel Messi praised Inter Miami’s another match-winning MLS Cup performance after leading the team to the Eastern Conference final.
Inter Miami on Sunday, November 23, claimed a dominating 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium in the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals.
During the one-sided match, the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner netted one goal and assisted three times, bringing his total postseason tally to 12 (six goals and six assists), breaking Carlos Ruiz's record set in 2002 with LA Galaxy, as per Sportskeeda.
The 38-year-old has contributed 11 goals and 11 assists in his last seven matches for the Miami-based football club.
Following the victory, the former Barcelona star took to social media to celebrate the win and appreciate his teammates for their performance.
Messi wrote on Instagram, “LETTSSS GOOOO!!! Great game from the whole team against an opponent that had always cost us a lot. One more step...”
His fans congratulated him on his remarkable performance ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup all set to took place in United Stated, Canada and Mexico and wished him luck for the finals.
Inter Miami will now face New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final on November 29 and will clash with Western Conference winners in the MLS Cup final.