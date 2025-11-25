Orforglipron pill shows great weight-loss results in new trial

New clinical trial results revealed that orforglipron could become the first GLP-1 weight-loss drug accessible as a pill rather than an injection.
The daily oral drug, developed by Danish pharmaceutical Eli Lilly, was experimented in an 18-month study involving 1,613 adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity.
Participants who consumed the highest dose (36 mg) lost an average of 10.5% of their starting weight, while noticing major changes in blood sugar.
It showed similar adverse effects to those reported with injected GLP-1 medications.
Lead author Dr. Deborah Horn of UTHealth Houston called the findings encouraging, especially since individuals suffering from diabetes struggle more to lose weight.
She mentioned that the pill could also be a more affordable option once approved.
“Once FDA approved, orforglipron is expected to be available in 2026 at a much lower cost than current injectables,” Horn stated.
Currently, the only oral GLP-1 drug approved for diabetes but not weight loss is Rybelsus. All U.S.-approved GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are only injections.
In the trial, participants started with a 1 mg dose that was increased gradually. Weight-loss averages were 5.5% at 6 mg, 7.8% at 12 mg and 10.5% at 36 mg, in contrast to 2.2% in the placebo group.
Orforglipron acts by stimulating insulin release and lowering glucagon. It assists in controlling blood sugar and reducing appetite.