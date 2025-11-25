Health

Orforglipron pill shows great weight-loss results in new trial

Orforglipron acts by stimulating insulin release and lowering glucagon

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Orforglipron pill shows great weight-loss results in new trial
Orforglipron pill shows great weight-loss results in new trial

New clinical trial results revealed that orforglipron could become the first GLP-1 weight-loss drug accessible as a pill rather than an injection.

The daily oral drug, developed by Danish pharmaceutical Eli Lilly, was experimented in an 18-month study involving 1,613 adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Participants who consumed the highest dose (36 mg) lost an average of 10.5% of their starting weight, while noticing major changes in blood sugar.

It showed similar adverse effects to those reported with injected GLP-1 medications.

Lead author Dr. Deborah Horn of UTHealth Houston called the findings encouraging, especially since individuals suffering from diabetes struggle more to lose weight.

She mentioned that the pill could also be a more affordable option once approved.

“Once FDA approved, orforglipron is expected to be available in 2026 at a much lower cost than current injectables,” Horn stated.

Currently, the only oral GLP-1 drug approved for diabetes but not weight loss is Rybelsus. All U.S.-approved GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are only injections.

In the trial, participants started with a 1 mg dose that was increased gradually. Weight-loss averages were 5.5% at 6 mg, 7.8% at 12 mg and 10.5% at 36 mg, in contrast to 2.2% in the placebo group.

Orforglipron acts by stimulating insulin release and lowering glucagon. It assists in controlling blood sugar and reducing appetite.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hunter syndrome breakthrough: Three-year-old treated with world-first gene therapy

Hunter syndrome breakthrough: Three-year-old treated with world-first gene therapy
Hunter syndrome is a rare inherited disorder that slowly damages both the body and the brain over time

Cheese consumption linked to lower dementia risk, study reveal

Cheese consumption linked to lower dementia risk, study reveal
Cheese lovers have a lower risk of dementia compared to people who don't eat cheese

Tips to avoid allergy and asthma triggers this holiday season

Tips to avoid allergy and asthma triggers this holiday season
Here are a few tips to avoid allergy and asthma triggers this holiday season

Obese patients eligible for shoulder replacement surgery, study

Obese patients eligible for shoulder replacement surgery, study
Obese patients showed a 60% reduced risk of death within a year of surgery than healthy-weight patients

Daily weight-loss pill delivers promising weight loss results

Daily weight-loss pill delivers promising weight loss results
Scientists called it a 'more convenient' and cheaper option due to its easy production, storage and transport

Most commonly prescribed drugs that you must avoid

Most commonly prescribed drugs that you must avoid
Here are a few common medications that people must should review with their general practitioners

Are digital health tools safe for children's health?

Are digital health tools safe for children's health?
Researchers stated that mobile apps had the strongest impact on kids diet and weight

Top healthcare innovations of 2025 to transform medical industry

Top healthcare innovations of 2025 to transform medical industry
Here are a few medical marvels of 2025 that offer enhanced patient outcomes

Light Smoking may pose serious impact on heart health

Light Smoking may pose serious impact on heart health
Results indicated that current smokers suffered from double the risk of dying from any cause compared to never smokers

Maximum people unaware of their genetic risk for high cholesterol, study

Maximum people unaware of their genetic risk for high cholesterol, study
Research revealed nearly 1 in 5 had already developed cardiac disease associated with hardened arteries, atherosclerosis

CDC updates website, addresses autism link not fully ruled out

CDC updates website, addresses autism link not fully ruled out
The significant update comes from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his history of vaccine skepticism

Scientists urge hearing loss screening for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists urge hearing loss screening for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes
Study revealed individuals with type 2 diabetes were at a significantly higher risk of developing hearing loss