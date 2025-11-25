Health

Washington reports first death due to rare bird flu infection

The H5N5 strain had been previously identified only in animals; none of the human cases were reported

A Washington state resident lost his life due to a rare bird flu strain, marking the first known human case of H5N5 avian influenza across the US.

State health officials stated the patient, identified as an older adult with underlying medical conditions, passed away on Friday after getting sick since early November.

Previously, the H5N5 strain had been previously identified only in animals; none of the human cases were reported.

Dr. Scott Lindquist, the state epidemiologist, told The Washington Post that the infected patient was “a severely ill patient.”

Despite the case, health officials underscored that the overall risk to the public remains very low.

Over 100 healthcare employees and close contacts are diligently monitored for symptoms as a precaution; however, no additional infections were reported so far.

Officials said the patient cared for a mixed backyard flock, and two birds had died weeks earlier. Wild birds get exposed to the poultry or wild birds, the most likely source of infection.

Although H5N5 is different from the more common H5N1 strain spreading among animals worldwide and occasionally humans, experts stated that both strains behave in similar ways.

Since 2014, nearly 70 individuals have been tested positive for bird flu across the US, mainly workers exposed to infected poultry or dairy cattle.

It is pertinent to mention Washington state health authorities keep monitoring the patient who had contact with the patient’s birds or their environment.

