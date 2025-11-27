Sci-Tech

Top wearable AI gadgets of 2025: Glasses, earbuds, and more

Here are a few advanced AI-powered wearable of 2025 that offers streamlined user experience

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Artificial intelligence is way beyond your phone or smart home anymore, it’s now wearable.

From AI-powered glasses to translation earbuds, 2025 brought something for you if you are looking for smarter communication, health tracking, or hands-free control.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Meta’s latest smart glasses are a perfect combination of style with cutting-edge AI.

The recently launched glasses are integrated with a comprehensive suite of advanced features, including hands-free voice commands, and a 12MP camera, allowing you to capture photos and videos without reaching for your phone.

In terms of battery performance, the device lasts up to 36 hours with the charging case.

Halliday AI glasses

If you are someone looking for high-end AI assistance, Halliday AI is an ideal choice for you.

Halliday glasses project notifications, translations, and time information onto a nearly invisible display.

Mudra Link Neural wristband

The launch of Mudra Link wristband marks a breakthrough development in the evolving field of AI, as it uses neural sensors to detect hand gestures, enabling you to control smartphones, smart home devices, and AR/VR headsets wirelessly.

It features a compact design that ensures comfort while offering control over their gadgets.

Bee AI wearable

Are you a businessman or a professional who needs to keep a track of your meetings without manually taking notes?

If yes, Bee AI bracelet is particularly designed for you, which records conversations, creates AI-powered summaries, and integrates with calendars.

Limitless pendant

An elegant AI accessory, the Limitless Pendant perfectly combines top-notch features and stylish design.

It offers location-based recommendations, and voice/gesture control for connected devices. Its great design makes it a subtle yet smart companion for daily life.

Evie Ring

The first FDA-approved AI smart ring for women’s health, Evie tracks menstrual cycles, mood, sleep, and fertility patterns.

Notably, it doesn't even need subscription, and ensures precision.

