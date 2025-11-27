Sci-Tech

Apple's historic founding papers up for auction, could fetch $4 million

Apple's formation documents with Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne’s signatures head to auction

  • By Bushra Saleem
Apple’s historic formation papers with signatures of its founders are up for sell in the next year’s auction.

The original partnership agreement between Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne in 1976 to formally found Apple Computers is dead to auction at Christie’s on January 23, 2026, Times Now reported.

The renowned auction house Christie's will sell the historic document of Silicon Valley in Rockefeller Centre headquarters in New York as part of its "We the People: America at 250" sale.

It is estimated that the founding papers of the multinational technology giant could fetch between $2 million and $4 million.

The original partnership contract, typed on an IBM typewriter by co-founder Ron Wayne, established the initial ownership structure of what would become one of the world’s most valuable technology companies.

Signed on April 1, 1976, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ron Wayne, the agreement allocated 45 percent stakes to both Jobs and Wozniak, with Wayne receiving the remaining 10 percent.

The document bears the faded ink signatures of all three founders, serving as the legal foundation for a company that would revolutionize personal computing and consumer electronics.

