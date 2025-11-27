iOS 27 to be unveiled with several advanced features in June 2026: Report

Sci-Tech

A few months after the release of iOS 26, rumours have been circulating regarding the launch of Apple’s new operating system, iOS 17.

iOS 27 features (expected)

Here are a few expected features of upcoming iOS 27:

Support for the foldable iPhone

The Cupertino-based tech giant is currently preparing to release its first foldable iPhone in 2026, featuring a 5.5-inch folded and 7.8-inch unfolded display.

iOS 27 will reportedly include redesigned interfaces for larger, foldable screens, possibly adding multiple sidebars and multi-window multitasking.

Performance

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 27 will be a “Snow Leopard”-style update, meaning the company aims to enhance speed, stability, and remove bugs instead of bringing some significant updates.

Design enhancements

With the upcoming update, Apple is likely to refine the Liquid Glass look launched in iOS 26.

Additionally, some more design adjustments are likely to be launched as part of iOS 27’s visual polish.

Expanded Apple Intelligence

Several reports suggested that the company is likely to bring a smarter Siri with iOS 26.4, but iOS 27 will bring a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge AI-powered features.

Moreover, Siri is set to receive a new animated design, possibly inspired by the company’s forthcoming home robot.

Possible health+ service

Apple is expected to be gearing up to launch Health+, a paid service offering nutrition planning and personalised health insights that may launch with iOS 27.

iOS 27 launch date (expected)

iOS 27 will be announced in June 2026 and officially released in September 2026 with the next iPhone lineup.

