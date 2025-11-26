WhatsApp develops long-awaited 'Save as draft' option for users: Report 

WhatsApp has reportedly started to develop a highly-anticipated feature that allows users to save status updates as drafts.
A recent report suggested that the Meta-owned WhatsApp is developing a “Save as draft” option for status creation, a feature that will simplify it for users to resume unfinished updates following interruptions.
As per the leak, WhatsApp version v2.25.36.6 includes the code for this new feature. When a user tries to exit the status-creation screen with an unfinished update, a pop-up will be available with three options: Save as draft, Discard, or Continue editing.
If the user wants to save the draft, it will automatically load the next time they open the status editor.
Alongside this feature, the company is also preparing to launch a special animated “2026” sticker for Layout statuses. The stickers appear when adding several images in a grid and come in customisable hues including purple, red, and green.
Both features, including the draft option and the 2026 animated sticker are currently under development, and not available to users yet.