Nepal floods leave 47 dead, dozens missing as heavy rain wreaks havoc

In Nepal, which is mostly covered by mountains, landslides and sudden floods happen often during the monsoon season

At least 47 people have loss their lives in Nepal after days of relentless rain triggered landslides and flash floods.

Due to heavy rains, roads were blocked and bridges were swept away by floods.

The hardest-hit area was the Ilam district, located in eastern Nepal near the Indian border where 35 people lost their lives.

As per Reuters, flood swept away nine people who are still missing and in other areas of Nepal, three people were killed after being struck by lightning.

Shanti Mahat, a spokesperson for Nepal’s disaster management authority, said rescue teams are still working to find the missing people.

Meanwhile, in Darjeeling, a hilly area in India’s West Bengal state near Nepal’s border, local news reported that at least seven people died in landslides caused by heavy rain.

"Seven dead bodies have already been recovered from the debris. We have information about two more people. Work is being done to recover their bodies too," Abhishek Roy, a Darjeeling district police official said on Sunday, according to a post from Indian news agency ANI on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, most flights inside Nepal have been delayed or canceled but international flights are still operating as usual.

In Nepal, which is mostly covered by mountains, landslides and sudden floods happen often during the monsoon season.

These disasters kill hundred of people each year. Weather experts said that heavy rain will likely continue until Monday, October 6.

