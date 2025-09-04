Justin Bieber floods Instagram with 'Swag II' promotion ahead of release

Justin Bieber has surprised his fans as he shared a surprise post, announcing that he will release the second part of his seventh album, Swag II, at "midnight tonight."
On Thursday, September 4, the Baby hitmaker shared that he will release the follow-up album to Swag, his surprise-released album in four years, in July.
Justin did not share details about the album, except for the all-pink album artwork, with reports suggesting that the album will feature some of the collaborators that were part of the previous project.
In one of the Instagram posts, the album cover was accompanied by an adorable click of Justin with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and son, Jack Blues Bieber, whose back was turned to the camera.
The One Time singer also shared a famous meme format to promote his new album, sharing a click of a gothic black house and a pink house, with the text that read "SWAG and SWAG II," hinting that the new release will be an opposite of the July drop, which featured 21 tracks.
Along with that, he also turned to his Instagram Stories to share a post from Sephora, appreciating his wife, whose beauty brand, Rhode, is reportedly live at the renowned makeup retailer.
He captioned the story, "Go baby go baby go baby go baby gooooo," which had the track Go Baby from Swag as the background music.
Swag II is presumably set to release at 12 a.m. ET/ 9 p.m. PT.