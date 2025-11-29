Entertainment

One Direction star says he 'hated' performing THIS hit track

The British boy group debuted in 2010 and remained active till 2016 before making a name with solo activities

One Direction's alum, Louis Tomlinson, has opened up about the most challenging track from their discography and how he did not enjoy performing the hit song.

During his appearance at Capital FM for the promotion of his new album, How Did I Get Here?, the former boy band member answered a fan query about which song he most hated performing.

"Maybe some people wouldn't answer this, but I'm not sure there was a single time I performed One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful and enjoyed it," Tomlinson said. "That always felt like a bit of a challenge."

What Makes You Beautiful was the debut single from the group, which formed on The X Factor in 2010 and also included members Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles. The song was an international hit and helped launch the band to stardom.

Tomlinson also revealed which unreleased song from his One Direction era he'd most like to share with fans.

"I think we wrote it for the last One Direction record album or the one before...I think it got leaked, actually — it was a song called Where We Are. I always really, really loved that song. I was fighting for that song to make the record. It never did."

One Direction enjoyed the height of stardom when they were active, and after their split, each member went on to enjoy their own solo careers.

While a reunion was always in question, the members reunited in unfortunate circumstances in November 2024 for Liam Payne's funeral, who passed away at the age of 31.

On the other hand, Tomlinson will collaborate with Zayn Malik on a three-part Netflix series, which sees the pair travelling across America together.

How Did I Get Here? is set to release on January 23, 2026, and is Louis Tomlinson's third studio album, following 2020's Walls and 2022's Faith in the Future. 

