'Zootopia 2' rules Thanksgiving box office, as 'Wicked: For Good' crosses $200m mark

Zootopia 2 topped the Thanksgiving box office with a powerful $19.7 million haul, while Wicked: For Good continued its momentum, soaring past the $200 million milestone.
On Thursday, the Disney sequel had earned $59.2 million domestically since its Tuesday night debut and is on track to make $140–$150 million over the five-day holiday frame.
Wicked: For Good kept audiences spellbound with its exciting storyline taking in $12.6 million for second place.
With $207.2 million already earned in under a week, the movie is expected to tack on more than $90 million over the five-day holiday, pushing it close to $270 million domestically.
The two films are giving the struggling box office a much-needed boost.
Despite its strong performance, Zootopia 2 won’t match the record set by Disney’s Moana 2, which earned $139 million over the weekend and $225 million across five days.
Other notable Thanksgiving debuts include Frozen II with $125 million and Hunger Games: Catching Fire with $109 million over the holiday frame.
Notably, this momentum began after October’s ticket sales hit a three-decade low as titles like The Smashing Machine, Tron: Ares and Kiss of the Spider Woman stumbled, and big-budget releases such as One Battle After Another failed to earn their keep.