D4vd case: LA police reveals major breakthrough in Celeste Rivas' death

Los Angeles police have reportedly presented evidence to a grand jury linking D4vd to the death of Celeste Rivas in the latest update.
The teen's body was discovered in early September, a day after her 15th birthday, in the trunk of a Tesla registered under the singer's name in Hollywood.
As reported by the LA Times, a source revealed that the investigation panel began reviewing the case in mid-November, with prosecutors calling multiple witnesses to testify.
While not much is known about the case, court filings have described the investigation as a "murder probe".
Celeste Rivas' death has shocked the internet, especially due to her speculated relationship with D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.
Several social media posts, a matching index finger tattoo, and an unreleased song titled Celeste also fuelled the speculation, with netizens pointing out that D4vd knew the girl when she was just 12-13 years old.
Moreover, the cause and exact time of her death have not been shared, but LAPD Capt. Scot Williams confirmed the body had not been decapitated or frozen, contradicting earlier reports.
It was also reported that the Tesla had reportedly been left along Bluebird Avenue since late July, coinciding with the start of D4vd's national tour, which was cancelled a week after Celeste's body was discovered and the case was being heavily covered by media outlets.
Detectives are still tracing Celeste Rivas' final movements and the people associated with her before she was murdered.