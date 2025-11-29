Entertainment

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter receives loving homage from FKA Twigs

North West collaborated with FKA Twigs for her song, 'Childlike Things' earlier this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kanye West, Kim Kardashians daughter receives loving homage from FKA Twigs
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's daughter receives loving homage from FKA Twigs 

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, has won hearts as she collaborated with FKA Twigs for a new music album, Eusexua.  

In an interview with Rolling Stones, the Perfectly hitmaker opened up about her working experience with the former couple’s teenage daughter. 

FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahlia Debrett Barnett, who collaborated with North West for her track, Childlike Things, shared, "I feel like she’s seen so much and she’s so mature in a lot of ways, especially emotionally."

"We went for a few dinners, and she said things that were big and profound. I felt taken aback by her observations of humility that were very on the nose and very true to the things that I’ve learned as an adult," the 37-year-old popular musician remarked.

For the unversed, FKA Twigs also discussed the essence of her new album; she referred to the sounds as "crystalized pieces of water," emphasizing clarity and precision. 

The themes reflect the understanding that ideas can evolve, which is central to her artistic philosophy.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who parted ways in 2022, have been involved in a messy custody battle over their four kids, including North West, Chicago West, Saint West and Psalm West.

Despite their public clashes over kids’ parenting, their eldest daughter keeps shining bright on musical charts as she has appeared in other music collaborations this year.

She also teamed up with Christian "King" Combs' song, Lonely Roads, which was a subtle nod to disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean Diddy Combs.  

