Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn ahead of major celebrations despite rift

Brooklyn Beckham has been estranged from the Beckham family since earlier this year amid an ongoing rift

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn ahead of major celebrations despite rift
Victoria Beckham reaches out to Brooklyn ahead of major celebrations despite rift

Victoria Beckham seemingly reaches out to her estranged eldest son Brooklyn as rumours of a family feud continues.

After Victoria’s recent Netflix documentary, some insiders revealed that the family is currently trying for a reconciliation.

Recently, Victoria has sparked fresh hope by sharing an Instagram Story featuring Christmas stockings hanging in her mother Jackie Adams’ home, including one embroidered with Brooklyn’s name.

Several other reports suggested, the current situation is extremely difficult for the entire family, especially Brooklyn’s grandmothers, who were once very close to him, and they deeply feel his absence.

Despite the ongoing rift, David and Victoria are reportedly looking forward to reconciling with his son and hearing Brooklyn’s side.

David recently reflected on raising his children to be “polite, humble, and well-mannered,” reaffirming his hopes for unity.

Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday in May, despite receiving an invite.

Since then, speculations intensified after the 26-year-old allegedly blocked both the younger brothers Romeo and Cruz on social media and covered a tattoo dedicated to his mother.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, who tied the knot in 1999, have yet to confirm this rift.  

