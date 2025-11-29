Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's rock-solid bond reveals workplace inequalities 

Ariana Grande and her Wicked: For Good co-star, Cynthia Erivo's unshakeable bond has seemingly exposed Hollywood's double standards.
The two actresses, who have been showing unwavering support for each other during the promotional tour of their new movie, have ignited a larger conversation about emotion, professionalism and gender bias.
When Ariana faced a disturbing incident during the premiere night of Wicked in Singapore, Cynthia noticeably took care of her co-star.
After her kind gesture, several fans criticised the two, as many labelled them "lesbians."
However, many naysayers also see the gesture as a gimmick.
Despite Ariana and Cynthia's emotional breakdown during several interviews and fan events, both actresses were called "unprofessional" due to their on-screen closeness.
This sabotage ultimately unmasked the hypocrisy of Hollywood and the human defenders for judging both artists publicly.
Nevertheless, fans on TikTok and X have flooded the comment sections with support, using hashtags like #LetWomenCry and #WickedSisterhood to celebrate the pair's openness.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who appear together in their new film, have yet to share their opinion on the ongoing controversy.
For the unversed, Wicked: For Good premiered in theatres on Friday, November 21, 2025.