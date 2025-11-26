How reducing social media use affects your mental health?

Young adults are fond of using social media all the time, it is where life happens from news, friendships, and stress all on a single screen.
A recent study highlighted how keeping yourself away from social media only for one week can significantly reduce depression, anxiety, and sleep-related issues.
For the study, researchers tracked 295 participants aged 18 to 24 who limited their social media use to about 30 minutes a day, down from nearly two hours.
Results indicated that people reduced the anxiety symptoms by 16.1%, depression symptoms by 24.8%, and Insomnia symptoms by 14.5%.
The improvements were strongest in participants suffering from severe depression, though loneliness levels remained the same.
Study co-author Dr. John Torous of Harvard Medical School cautioned that despite reducing social media, the importance of professional care remains unreplaced.
He stated, “It’s worth experimenting to see whether reducing social media helps you feel better.”
The study was not randomized; participants volunteered and may have expected benefits, potentially affecting results.
Mitch Prinstein of the American Psychological Association called social media breaks “a simple and free solution that seems to lead to quick improvement.”