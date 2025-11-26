Australia limits high-dose Vitamin B6 supplements: Here's why

Australia’s drug regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), has ordered that vitamin B6 supplements with over 50mg daily dose be removed from general sale following reports of hundreds of cases of nerve damage associated with long-term use.
From June 2027, these higher-dose items will be accessible only behind the pharmacy counter, while doses more than 200mg will need a prescription.
Adults are advised to take only 1.3–1.7mg of daily consumption.
The TGA’s review detected around 250 reports of peripheral neuropathy— nerve damage causing itching, numbness, and burning sensation for more than two days.
Experts stated that the surge in high-dose supplements and marketed vitamin-filled products has raised unintentional exposure.
Vitamin B6 is also used in the manufacturing of energy drinks and protein powders, meaning people may take several B6 sources without any realisation.
It’s worth mentioning that even reduced doses below 50mg can cause neuropathy in some people.
Vitamin B6 toxicity occurs with its excessive accumulation in the body over time, as the body cannot efficiently eliminate it.
Consumers will only access reduced -dose supplements 50mg or less from general stores. The TGA says the delay until 2027 allows time for relabelling, and some industry adjustment.
Experts urged consumers to check labels for B6 and immediately stop its consumption after noticing any symptom.