2025's most iconic celebrity style moments on the red carpets

From timeless elegance to major disasters, the red carpet has witnesses some of the most iconic and endearing looks in fashion history.
Whether it's Jenna Ortega’s barely-there jeweled look from Emmys or Taylor Swift’s sweet nod to Travis Kelce with red mini dress at 2025 Grammy’s, certain stars went all out when it came to their looks.
Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the most unforgettable and influential celebrity looks from red carpets and major events this year.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez made an iconic fashion statement at 2025 Emmys by donning a custom red Louis Vuitton gown with a sweeping train.
She was joined by her then-fiancé Benny Blanco on the red carpet.
The Disney star accessorised the look with Tiffany & Co. platinum and 18k gold earrings and two diamond rings.
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega opted for a daring barely-there jeweled look from at the 2025 Emmys red carpet.
The Wednesday star wore a gorgeous piece from Sarah Burton’s first collection for Givenchy. Her top was crafted entirely of oversized gems in an abstract construction.
Jenna paired the top with a custom high-slit black skirt for the evening.
Miley Cyrus
This year, Miley Cyrus entered her fashion prime as she donned a custom black Alaïa dress at the 2025 Met Gala.
The Flowers singer’s look featured a cropped leather bolero and ballgown skirt.
Miley accessorized the dramatic look with a gold statement necklace, gold earrings, and black sunglasses by Cartier.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande exuded timeless elegance and beauty at the 2025 MTV VMAs.
She made fashion statement with a Fendi polka dot gown featuring a bustier neckline and a flouncy blush peplum detail.
As per a press release from the brand, the Ariana’s look was "inspired by a dress worn by Silvia Venturini in the 1980s."
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter’s look from the 2025 MTV VMAs will likely go down in the fashion history.
The Please Please Please hitmaker arrived at the red carpet in a custom Valentino waist-snatching floor-length naked dress.
She accessorized the bold outfit with a lilac pink boa worn draped around her arms and Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry, including a 10-carat platinum ring.
Taylor Swift
Tyalor Swift gave a heartwarming nod to her now-fiancé at the 2025 Grammys.
The Grammy winner hit the red carpet in a glitzy one-shouldered ruched mini dress by Vivienne Westwood Couture.
She accessorized her look with a thigh-high chain dangling a ‘T’ charm, seemingly paying a tribute to the NFL star.
Hailey Bieber
At the Academy Museum Gala, Hailey Bieber flaunted her toned figure with a corseted look from Schiaparelli Couture,
The Rhode founder paired her look with light pumps and sported brown nails to match her dress.
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri opted for a head-to-toe Chanel look at the Academy Museum Gala, featuring an embroidered silk and chiffon dress from Blazy’s inaugural collection
She completed the look with her hair tied in a bun and black heels.
Demi Moore
At the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, Demi Moore looked positively regal in her Prada gown of burgundy satin.
The Oscar winner completed her beautifully fit look with a matching satin clutch and high jewelry by Cartier, including a necklace embellished with diamond.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga graced the 2025 Grammys red carpet looking incredibly edgy in a voluminous black gown.
The gorgeous high-neck dress featured lace-up detailing all over the leather bodice and arms.
She completed the dazzling look with Tiffany & Co. pearl necklace from 1930s archival.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish went for a cool-girl style in a minimal look at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
The pop icon, who was nominated fora total of seven awards, looked gorgeous in minimal all-black Prada look inspired by the Fall/Winter 2016 collection.
She wore an oversize V-neck jacket with a white button-down shirt peeking out and wide-leg black trousers.
Billie completed the look with a small black Chrome Hearts sunglasses and a black Prada sailor hat.