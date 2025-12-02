Toosii makes history as 1st rapper to play College Football, joins Syracuse

In a buzz-worthy update, rapper Toosiii has announced joining NCAA as Syracuse's Orange player.
On Monday, December 1, the 25-year-old American rapper and singer – whose real name is Nau'Jour Lazier Grainger – sparked a buzz online by announcing that he has committed to play football at Syracuse.
Taking to Instagram, the Where You Been crooner penned, “COMMITTED. For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality. God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t. “
“Thank you to the people who supported me as well, it never go unnoticed. To be born in Syracuse and move to North Carolina at age 12 and haven’t been back since. When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home,” he added.
Meanwhile, former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s media company I Am Athlete took to its official Instagram account to excitedly note that Toosii has made history by becoming the first rapper to play College Football, marking a milestone moment for him.
Who is Toosii?
Toosii – born on January 9, 2000 – is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter, whose real name is Nau'Jour Lazier Grainger.
He was born and raised up in Syracuse, New York, but later moved to Raleigh, North Carolina, during his early teens, where he began pursuing a career in rap.
The singer gained widespread prominence with the release of his 2023 track Favorite Song, which broke multiple chart records, including Billboard’s, and earned him double platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).