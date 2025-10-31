Entertainment

Kim Kardashian’s moon landing claim gets major response from NASA

NASA Acting Administrator assured that astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin did make history

NASA has fired back at Kim Kardashian after the reality star stirred controversy by claiming the 1969 moon landing was fake.

On Thursday, NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy took to X account to slam the Skims founder, assuring that astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin did make history as the first and second people, respectively, to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

“Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!” Duffy noted.

He added, “And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS.”

The administrator shared, “We won the last space race and we will win this one too.”

Alongside his message, he shared a clip from Thursday’s Kardashians episode, where Kim was seen shooting scenes for Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair.

In the scene, Kardashian expressed doubts about the historic event with her co-star Sarah Paulson.

"I'm sending you, like so far, a million articles — interviews — with both Buzz Aldrin and... the other one," Kardashian said to Paulson, referring to the late Armstrong.

While getting ready, Kim read aloud a message to Sarah from her phone, saying, "This girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And [Aldrin] goes, 'There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't, 'cause it didn't happen.'"

Kardashian told her that Aldrin, 95, has “gotten old” and started making remarks that made her doubt the Apollo 11 mission.

"So I think it didn’t happen,” she added.

Once her scene with Paulson was finished, Kardashian said in her trailer while talking to one of the show’s producers about the subject.

“I don’t think we did. I think it was fake," she said.

To note, Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians on every Thursday.

