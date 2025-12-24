Health
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Most popular diet trends in 2025: Plant based, keto, OMAD and more

Here are some most popular diet trends people followed in 2025

  • By Fatima Nadeem
In 2025, while many things changed around the world, people also shifted their approach to diet trends.

Diets were no longer used solely for losing weight; instead they were focused on maintaining a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

This year, people paid closer attention to their body types, choosing foods and routines that suited their bodies while keeping their schedules and budget in mind rather than blindly following traditional diets.

Here are some popular diet trends people followed in 2025.

Intermittent fasting

In 2025, intermittent fasting (IF) remains popular for weight loss and metabolic health as it can help regulate blood sugar and blood pressure.

However at the same time some research also shows that intermittent fasting may carry risks for heart health, especially for certain people.

Therefore, individuals should personalize their fasting approach rather than strictly following fixed schedules like 16:8 (16 hours fasting and 8 hours of eating).

There are alternative methods that people can adapt according to their body’s needs, but medical consultation is essential.

OMAD (One Meal a Day)

The second diet trending in 2025 is OMAD, which has gained popularity on social media and among many celebrities. OMAD or "one meal a day" is a form of intermittent fasting where you limit your calorie intake and fast for 23 hours aims to help you loose weight.

OMAD, which is also known as 23:1, you eat one large meal within a one-hour window and consume all of your required calories.

OMAD diet is generally not recommended for children, teens, pregnant or breastfeeding women, people with eating disorders, certain medical conditions like diabetes or low blood sugar, older adults or those on medications that needs regular meals.

It's highly recommended to always consult a healthcare professional before starting this diet.

Plant-based & flexitarian eating

In 2025, the Flexitarian Diet also remained popular all over the world. This eating style focuses mostly on plant based foods but allow meat and other products in moderation. It is a flexible approach for people who want to eat healthier without fully giving up meat.

Keto diet

The keto or ketogenic diet is low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet that makes the body burn fat for energy instead of carbs by entering a state called ketosis.

This can help with weight loss and controlling blood sugar and greatly reduces carbs, focuses mostly on fats, include moderate protein and avoid foods like sugar, grains, most fruits and starchy vegetables.

Circadian rhythm fasting

Circadian rhythm fasting means eating all your meals during the earlier part of the day within a limited time, usually between 6 and 12 hours, to match the body’s natural daily rhythm.

