  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Statins minimise death risk in type 2 diabetes patients, study

Statins could play major role in preventing cardiac arrests, strokes, and other serious cardiac events in millions of diabetic adults

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
A recent study revealed a widely prescribed heart medication, statins, may offer life-saving benefits for individuals suffering from type 2 diabetes, including those who are at a reduced risk for cardiac diseases.

For the research, scientists included adults aged 25 to 84 with type 2 diabetes for up to ten years. Participants had no serious cardiac and liver diseases at the start of the research.

Studies compared outcomes between people who initiated statin therapy and those who did not, across all predicted 10-year heart-disease risk levels, ranging from less than 10% to over 30%.

The findings were quite clear: Statins use was linked to very less deaths from any diseases and a lesser risk of major cardiac events, even among patients labeled as “low risk.”

Results indicated a slight increase in muscle-related side effects; however, no additional liver-related complications were reported.

The study authors highlighted the implications for clinical practice, stating,“Clinicians should consider the benefits of using statins in all adults with type 2 diabetes, even when short-term predicted cardiovascular disease risk is low.”

These results indicated that statins could play a major role in preventing cardiac arrests, strokes, and other serious cardiac events in millions of adults with type 2 diabetes, reiterating the significance of proactive management of cardiac health alongside blood sugar control.

