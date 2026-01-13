Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities kicks off with family dholki event

The emerging Pakistani actress and model Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities have officially kicked off with a traditional dholki event attended by close pals and family.
Taking to Instagram, Hina’s friends and family shared a few glimpses from her dholki event, where the bride was seen enjoying her days the most.
Hina, popular for her outstanding performance in emotional roles that made her television debut with the famous drama Pehli Si Mohabbat.
Since then, she has appeared in several hit plays, including Akhara, Kacha Dhaaga and Raaja Rani, and more.
The dholki event was a close-knit family gathering, which was attended by close family members and pals.
For the event, Hina Afridi shined in a floor-length mint green and light tea-pink Anarkali dress, embellished with dull gold dhaga embroidery.
She was all dolled up by her brother, Shoaib Khan, a professional makeup artist for her special day.
For those unaware, Hina shared the delightful news of her engagement to digital content creator Taimoor Akbar through a heartfelt Instagram post in December 2025.