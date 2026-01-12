Health
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Health

UK woman regains vision with groundbreaking eye injection treatment

First patient hypotony to receive ‘phenomenal’ eye injection breaks silence after regaining vision

  • By Bushra Saleem
UK woman regains vision with groundbreaking eye injection treatment
UK woman regains vision with groundbreaking eye injection treatment

The first-ever patient to receive groundbreaking eye injection treatment broke her silence after regaining her sight.

According to BBC, doctors in the United Kingdom have achieved a previously impossible treatment for a rare eye condition called hypotony.

Now patients can not only restore their sight, but hypotony patients can also prevent blindness.

The world’s first-ever hospital dedicated to treating a rare eye condition in London, Moorfields, conducted a small study and found that seven out of eight patients who received injection treatment responded well to the pioneering therapy.

The first-ever person to receive the treatment and one of the patients of the study, Nicki Guy, in an exclusive interview with the BBC, called the results of the therapy “phenomenal.”

She told the outlet, “It's life-changing. It's given me everything back. I can see my child grow up. I've gone from counting fingers and everything being really blurry to being able to see. If my vision stays like this for the rest of my life, it would be absolutely brilliant. I may not ever be able to drive again, but I'll take that!"

The 47-year-old was able to see and read most of the lines from the eye test chart and is currently just one line away from the sight legally required for driving.

This is a massive change for partially sighted Guy, who previously used a magnifying glass to get a close-up look at things.

Furthermore, hypotony is a condition in which the pressure inside the eye becomes so low, causing it to shrink and potentially leading to blindness.

The rare condition can happen due to injury, inflammation, or as a side effect of surgery and medication.

Microplastics in water bottles can cause diabetes, study reveals
Microplastics in water bottles can cause diabetes, study reveals
Certain food preservatives to increase cancer risk, study
Certain food preservatives to increase cancer risk, study
Statins minimise death risk in type 2 diabetes patients, study
Statins minimise death risk in type 2 diabetes patients, study
Bone health after 50: How calcium and vitamin D reduce risks of falls?
Bone health after 50: How calcium and vitamin D reduce risks of falls?
Childhood dementia: What you must know about this rare, devastating condition
Childhood dementia: What you must know about this rare, devastating condition
Experts warn over rising use of decongestant sprays
Experts warn over rising use of decongestant sprays
Rapid weight regain after stopping Ozempic and Wegovy, study
Rapid weight regain after stopping Ozempic and Wegovy, study
Why people with diabetes face more cavities, study reveals
Why people with diabetes face more cavities, study reveals
Exercise found to ease long-term fatigue in colon cancer patients
Exercise found to ease long-term fatigue in colon cancer patients
Michigan flu cases increase significantly; some children on ventilators
Michigan flu cases increase significantly; some children on ventilators
What are new US dietary guidelines for 2026? Key updates explained
What are new US dietary guidelines for 2026? Key updates explained
Ozempic and Wegovy linked to reduce colon cancer risk, study
Ozempic and Wegovy linked to reduce colon cancer risk, study

Popular News

Iqra Aziz shares emotional note for husband Yasir Hussain amid pregnancy

Iqra Aziz shares emotional note for husband Yasir Hussain amid pregnancy
51 minutes ago
UK woman regains vision with groundbreaking eye injection treatment

UK woman regains vision with groundbreaking eye injection treatment
40 minutes ago
Kate Middleton announces special reception at Windsor before Harry’s UK visit

Kate Middleton announces special reception at Windsor before Harry’s UK visit
an hour ago