UK woman regains vision with groundbreaking eye injection treatment

The first-ever patient to receive groundbreaking eye injection treatment broke her silence after regaining her sight.
According to BBC, doctors in the United Kingdom have achieved a previously impossible treatment for a rare eye condition called hypotony.
Now patients can not only restore their sight, but hypotony patients can also prevent blindness.
The world’s first-ever hospital dedicated to treating a rare eye condition in London, Moorfields, conducted a small study and found that seven out of eight patients who received injection treatment responded well to the pioneering therapy.
The first-ever person to receive the treatment and one of the patients of the study, Nicki Guy, in an exclusive interview with the BBC, called the results of the therapy “phenomenal.”
She told the outlet, “It's life-changing. It's given me everything back. I can see my child grow up. I've gone from counting fingers and everything being really blurry to being able to see. If my vision stays like this for the rest of my life, it would be absolutely brilliant. I may not ever be able to drive again, but I'll take that!"
The 47-year-old was able to see and read most of the lines from the eye test chart and is currently just one line away from the sight legally required for driving.
This is a massive change for partially sighted Guy, who previously used a magnifying glass to get a close-up look at things.
Furthermore, hypotony is a condition in which the pressure inside the eye becomes so low, causing it to shrink and potentially leading to blindness.
The rare condition can happen due to injury, inflammation, or as a side effect of surgery and medication.