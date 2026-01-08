Why people with diabetes face more cavities, study reveals

A recent study discovered a link between Type 2 diabetes and a higher risk of dental caries, indicating how increased levels of blood sugar affects the growth of cavity.
According to a study published in the journal Microbiome, people with chronic hyperglycaemia are at a higher risk of developing cavities.
Study revealed that higher levels of sugar, including glucose and fructose are transferred into saliva in people with Type 2 diabetes.
These excess salivary sugars reshape the oral microbiome, fostering the growth of cavity-causing bacteria Streptococcus mutans, while minimizing beneficial species, including Streptococcus sanguinis.
The team of researchers explained that this blood-to-saliva sugar favours the growth of cavity-causing bacteria.
Lead author Dr. Akito Sakanaka highlighted that diabetes care should include oral health management, urging closer partnership between dentists and diabetologists.
The study further underscored the significance of diabetes management, and include dental assessment in their routine follow-ups to maintain oral health.
The research highlighted the requirement for improved health attention to oral care in people with Type 2 diabetes.
The findings indicate that glycemic control could be an effective strategy to reduce the risk of not only periodontal disease, an established oral comorbidity, but also tooth decay, helping to improve oral health and quality of life.