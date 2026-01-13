Measles outbreak in South Carolina exceeds 300 cases, spreads to other states

Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Nearly 200 affected residents are currently quarantined. Maximum cases are centered in Spartanburg County

A measles outbreak in South Carolina continues to grow, with health officials reporting 99 new cases since January 6, bringing the state’s total to 310.

Nearly 200 affected residents are currently quarantined. Maximum cases are centered in Spartanburg County, in the Upstate region.

The South Carolina Department of Public Health stated, “Some cases are travel-related exposures or close contacts of known cases. Other cases have no identified source, suggesting measles is circulating in the community and could spread further.”

Children are currently disproportionately affected, with 206 cases in ages 5–17, 69 in children under 5, and 29 in adults.

Of the total cases, 256 were unvaccinated, two partially vaccinated, and 50 had unknown vaccination status.

The outbreak is rapidly spreading beyond state borders. North Carolina has reported five cases since late December, four associated with the South Carolina exposures.

In Washington state, three travelers from Carolina were diagnosed in Snohomish County, including two unvaccinated children.

Moreover, Ohio reported three unvaccinated children with measles after visiting outbreak areas.

A separate outbreak along the Arizona–Utah border has reached 390 cases, though officials said that it is unrelated to South Carolina’s outbreak.

Measles is one of the highly contagious viruses, with 2,144 cases recorded nationwide last year, the highest across the US since 1991.

Health authorities highlight vaccination as the most effective protection, especially as measles continues to affect countries and unvaccinated communities.

