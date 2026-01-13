Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reveal one thing that keeps them grounded

Ben Affleck and his longtime pal, Matt Damon, shared their insane journey to fame. 

The popular duo appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, January 12, where they revealed their way to respond to the insane popularity.

"We got to a good place pretty early on where ... I think that's kind of why we're as sane as we are — to what degree that is, you be the judge," Affleck said.

He continued, "But getting famous or successful together and having someone to turn to and go, 'Is this nuts or what?' or to say, 'What are you doing?" 

While Damon chimed in, saying, "Well, the other thing is that, I do think that to a certain degree, your evolution does get stunted at the moment you become famous because the world treats you differently, completely." 

For those unaware, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been best friends since the Batman star was in his single digits, and their bond has led them to collaborate onscreen numerous times. 

Damon has supported Affleck during his messy split from his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, with whom he parted ways in 2025, after filing for divorce in August 2024.  

