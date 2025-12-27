Health
6 essential tips to protect your skin during winter season

Winter is a season of joy, festivals, and love, but it also comes with low humidity levels but can strip the skin of its natural moisture, leaving it dry, flaky, and itchy.

Indoor heating further aggravates the condition by drying out the air, often leading to “winter itch.”

Beyond appearance, skin plays an important role to protect yourself from infections, harmful ultraviolet rays, and environmental damage.

During the colder months, compromised skin health may lead to several issues.

Here are a few tips to protect skin during winter:

Moisturize daily

Keep applying cream or petroleum-based moisturizers to a plenty of problems.

Avoid using scented products for sensitive skin.

Cleanse gently

Avoid over-washing your hair; however, keep washing the key areas daily.

Limit hot water exposure

Take lukewarm showers or baths instead of using hot water.

Use a humidifier

Add moisture to indoor air to prevent skin dryness. If you already use humidifier, then don’t forget to clean them regularly to avoid mold buildup.

Don’t skip sun protection

During prolonged outdoor exposure, you must use sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher).

Consult medical professional

If you consistently experience dryness, itching, or rashes, then you should seek medical advice.

