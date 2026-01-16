Tom Brady reflects on Gisele Bündchen's divorce struggles during final NFL season

In a rare instance, Tom Brady reflected on his difficult final NFL season and how it affected his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.
During his The Herd appearance, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was asked to share his thoughts on the potential retirement of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Talking about his own last season, which unfolded amid divorce with Bundchen, Brady noted, "My last season was tough."
"I was going through a lot of just a personal family issue, and it was a challenge, and it was a very... It just took a lot out of me in terms of my ability to continue to play," he added.
The FOX Sports analyst shared that despite that he had spent 23 years on the field; hence, retiring did not feel like something to regret and was hard to do. He said he realised that at the age of 45, he wanted to prioritise his children and spend more time with them.
Brady's marriage with the Brazilian model ended after he returned to the game in 2022 following an initial retirement announcement at the end of the 2021 season when Bündchen asked him to quit the game to prioritise family.
In the middle of the season, Bündchen filed for divorce, ending their marriage after 13 years.
Advising Rodgers, Brady acknowledged how difficult it was to stop playing; however, shared that he should only commit to a season if he was not ready to go all the way.