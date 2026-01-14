Georgia reports first measles case of 2026

Georgia has reported the first measles case in the state in 2026 in a baby too young to get routine measles vaccination.
As per the state health officials, the baby, who contracted the disease while traveling internationally is the resident of the Coastal Health District.
Notably, the country reported nearly 10 measles cases in 2025.
Mode of transmission
Measles exist in the air, so the virus can easily transmit through coughing, sneezing, and breathing the same air an infected person breathed.
Measles symptoms
Measles symptoms usually appear for 7-14 days following an exposure that includes cough, watery eyes, high fever, tiny rashes on skin, and more.
To prevent the disease, health experts recommend the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) jabs, which are considered effective.
For babies aged 6-11 months travelling internationally, the CDC advises an initial dose of the MMR shot before travel, followed by two additional doses following their first birthday.
Over 95% of the individuals who get a single dose of MMR will develop immunity to all three viruses. A second dose works as an immunity booster, improving protection to 98%.
People who have already received their vaccination, can also protect others who are young and are ineligible to receive vaccination.