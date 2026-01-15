Depression in old age may be early warning of brain disease, study

A recent study discovered that depression in elderly individuals may be an early warning sign of serious neurodegenerative disorders, including Parkinson’s disease or Lewy body dementia.
According to the study published in General Psychiatry, older people suffering from depression are highly likely to develop Parkinson’s disease or Lewy body dementia later in life.
This risk of depression increases steadily in these people, peaking nearly three years before diagnosis, and remains higher even after the diagnosis of disease.
For the study, researchers assessed health data from over 17,700 Danish patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease or Lewy body dementia. Their rates of depression were compared to elders living with other chronic conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, kidney disease, and osteoporosis.
Results indicated that the higher depression risk could not be fully explained by the emotional burden of living with a chronic illness.
Unlike Parkinson’s and Lewy body dementia, the comparison conditions did not show a similar rise in depression, indicating that depression may be associated with early brain changes instead of a psychological reaction to declining health.
The study further found a higher rate of depression in people who later developed Lewy body dementia. Overall, nearly 30% to 40% of patients with Parkinson’s or Lewy body dementia experience depression.
Lead researcher Christopher Rohde of Aarhus University Hospital stated the findings emphasise the need for the greater clinical awareness and routine screening for depression in elderly individuals.