World
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
World

Legendary trainer Ian Balding passed away at age of 87

Ian Balding was the trainer of Mill Reef, who was recognised as one of the greatest racehorses of the 20th century

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Legendary trainer Ian Balding passed away at age of 87
Legendary trainer Ian Balding passed away at age of 87

Ian Balding, the famous trainer of legendary Derby winner Mill Reef, has breathed his last at the age of 87.

Balding has trained Mill Reef, and he was recognised as one of the greatest racehorses of the ongoing century.

He reached to the new heights og popularity after Mill Reef’s victory in the 1971 Epsom Derby.

Before starting his career as a trainer, he served as a successful amateur jockey and won races at the Cheltenham Festival.

Moreover, he has trained several top-class horses, including Glint Of Gold, Selkirk and Lochsong, earning multiple Group One victories over many decades.

In 2022, Balding announced his retirement and passed on the licence to his son, Andrew Balding, who has now become a highly successful trainer with multiple Classic wins.

Other family members, including his daughter, Clare Balding, Britain’s famous sports broadcasters also worked as a talented amateur rider.

Ian Balding’s death was confirmed by a post on the Park House Stables’ official Instagram account in a statement, which read, “We are deeply sorry to share the sad news that Ian Balding has passed away. A wonderful family man, a hugely successful racehorse trainer and a brilliant sportsman. He will be greatly missed by all at Park House.”

Woman found dead after suspected mountain lion attack in Colorado

Woman found dead after suspected mountain lion attack in Colorado
5 best places in London to live a peaceful life

5 best places in London to live a peaceful life
Switzerland announces five days of mourning after resort fire kills 40

Switzerland announces five days of mourning after resort fire kills 40
Mamdani vows to govern NYC 'audaciously' in inauguration speech

Mamdani vows to govern NYC 'audaciously' in inauguration speech
Trump claims 'perfect' health amid age, fitness scrutiny

Trump claims 'perfect' health amid age, fitness scrutiny
Migrant Channel crossings hit record numbers in 2025

Migrant Channel crossings hit record numbers in 2025
UK braces for snow and icy conditions with major travel disruption this week

UK braces for snow and icy conditions with major travel disruption this week
Swiss ski resort tragedy: Indoor firework may have sparked fatal bar fire

Swiss ski resort tragedy: Indoor firework may have sparked fatal bar fire
Swiss Ski resort bar explosion kills ‘several’ people, investigation underway

Swiss Ski resort bar explosion kills ‘several’ people, investigation underway
Kai Trump, Ivanka, and Tiffany wish Donald Trump Jr a happy 48th birthday

Kai Trump, Ivanka, and Tiffany wish Donald Trump Jr a happy 48th birthday
Where to watch ball drop: Times Square live stream and TV option

Where to watch ball drop: Times Square live stream and TV option
UK prepares for New Year 2026 celebrations amid cold weather warnings

UK prepares for New Year 2026 celebrations amid cold weather warnings

Popular News

Harry Kane’s net worth hits record high in 2025

Harry Kane’s net worth hits record high in 2025
51 minutes ago
Kirti Kulhari confirms romance with Rajeev Siddhartha in heartfelt post

Kirti Kulhari confirms romance with Rajeev Siddhartha in heartfelt post
5 hours ago
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter death: Disturbing details emerge amid police probe

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter death: Disturbing details emerge amid police probe
5 hours ago