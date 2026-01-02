Legendary trainer Ian Balding passed away at age of 87

Ian Balding, the famous trainer of legendary Derby winner Mill Reef, has breathed his last at the age of 87.
Balding has trained Mill Reef, and he was recognised as one of the greatest racehorses of the ongoing century.
He reached to the new heights og popularity after Mill Reef’s victory in the 1971 Epsom Derby.
Before starting his career as a trainer, he served as a successful amateur jockey and won races at the Cheltenham Festival.
Moreover, he has trained several top-class horses, including Glint Of Gold, Selkirk and Lochsong, earning multiple Group One victories over many decades.
In 2022, Balding announced his retirement and passed on the licence to his son, Andrew Balding, who has now become a highly successful trainer with multiple Classic wins.
Other family members, including his daughter, Clare Balding, Britain’s famous sports broadcasters also worked as a talented amateur rider.
Ian Balding’s death was confirmed by a post on the Park House Stables’ official Instagram account in a statement, which read, “We are deeply sorry to share the sad news that Ian Balding has passed away. A wonderful family man, a hugely successful racehorse trainer and a brilliant sportsman. He will be greatly missed by all at Park House.”